A man in China died after falling from the moving car of the woman he was having an extramarital affair with, reported News18, adding his widow is seeking ₹70 lakh compensation now.

The report added that the man was having an extramarital affair with a woman and his wife came to know about it only after he fell from his girlfriend’s car and died.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the man has been identified as Wang, who got married in 2022 and was in an extramarital relationship with a woman surnamed Liu. In July 2023, the duo had an argument on ending this affair. They both went to dine together and were travelling by car while intoxicated.

As Liu was driving a car, despite both drunk, Wang forgot to wear a seatbelt and fell from the moving car. Liu called an ambulance and rushed him to the hospital, however, Wang succumbed to a brain injury 24 hours later.

During the probe, the police found out that since Wang didn't wear a seatbelt and fell, Liu was not at fault. On the contrary, Wang's wife sought 6 lakh yuan (approximately ₹70.36 lakh) in compensation from Liu.

The case reached the court, where the judge dismissed the wife’s claim for the full amount. The judge, however, ordered Liu to pay 65,000 yuan (approximately ₹8 lakh) and did not hold Liu responsible for Wang’s death.

Similar case in India: Earlier in October 2024, the police cracked a gruesome murder mystery of a Telangana-based businessman who his wife allegedly killed after he denied her ₹8 crore.