A man in China died after falling from the moving car of the woman he was having an extramarital affair with, reported News18, adding his widow is seeking ₹70 lakh compensation now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report added that the man was having an extramarital affair with a woman and his wife came to know about it only after he fell from his girlfriend’s car and died.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the man has been identified as Wang, who got married in 2022 and was in an extramarital relationship with a woman surnamed Liu. In July 2023, the duo had an argument on ending this affair. They both went to dine together and were travelling by car while intoxicated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Liu was driving a car, despite both drunk, Wang forgot to wear a seatbelt and fell from the moving car. Liu called an ambulance and rushed him to the hospital, however, Wang succumbed to a brain injury 24 hours later.

During the probe, the police found out that since Wang didn't wear a seatbelt and fell, Liu was not at fault. On the contrary, Wang's wife sought 6 lakh yuan (approximately ₹70.36 lakh) in compensation from Liu.

The case reached the court, where the judge dismissed the wife’s claim for the full amount. The judge, however, ordered Liu to pay 65,000 yuan (approximately ₹8 lakh) and did not hold Liu responsible for Wang’s death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similar case in India: Earlier in October 2024, the police cracked a gruesome murder mystery of a Telangana-based businessman who his wife allegedly killed after he denied her ₹8 crore.