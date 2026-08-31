‘Drunk’ pilot steals plane, flies into no-fly zone before crash-landing in sunflower field

A 24-year-old man allegedly stole a Cessna 172 aircraft in Hungary and flew it into a restricted airspace near the country’s only nuclear power plant before the plane crash-landed in a sunflower field. The man was intoxicated when the incident occurred.

The aircraft was detected by military radar after entering the no-fly zone around the Paks nuclear power plant in southern Hungary, according to a social media post from the Hungarian Minister of Defense, Dr. Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi. Civilian aircraft are prohibited from operating within roughly two miles of the facility at altitudes below 20,000 feet.

Fighter jets scrambled to intercept aircraft Hungary’s military immediately deployed two Gripen fighter jets after detecting the aircraft. The jets located the Cessna and remained nearby while emergency services were dispatched towards the area where it eventually came down.

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A few minutes later, the aircraft made an emergency landing in a sunflower field around four miles from the nuclear facility. The plane suffered extensive damage, but the pilot was able to escape without sustaining injuries.

Suspect tried to steal passing driver's car Police said the man sustained “slight injuries” during the landing. Following the crash, he reportedly made his way through the sunflower field and reached a nearby road, where he was found “in a confused state,” according to the police release. He was reportedly distressed and allegedly attempted to take control of the driver's car and flee in it.

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Officers intervened before he could drive away and arrested him. He was subsequently taken in for questioning. Initial tests suggested that he was intoxicated, while further examinations were being conducted to determine whether he had consumed any other drugs or substances.

Investigation launched into how plane was accessed Investigators suspect that the man took the aircraft without permission from the nearby Kalocsa Airport. Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the theft, including how he gained access to the aircraft and what prompted him to take it.

Officials also plan to carry out inspections at other airports across Hungary as part of the investigation.

The Paks nuclear power plant was unaffected by the incident. The facility is a crucial component of Hungary’s electricity supply, producing around half of the country’s power.

According to a report by People, Police said the man was “intoxicated” when the incident took place, while further investigations were underway to determine whether he had consumed any other substances.