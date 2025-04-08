Dry and tasteless: Meghan Markle’s food brand ‘As Ever’ with jam, cookies and tea gets negative reviews

Meghan Markle’s much-hyped food brand, now called As Ever, recently launched with items like jam, shortbread cookie mix, tea and flower sprinkles. While fans rushed to buy them, the New York Post’s review says the products are far from royal and quite average.

The $14 raspberry jam, first teased by the Duchess of Sussex under the America Riviera Orchard label, got mixed reactions.

Long-time Post food critic Steve Cuozzo said, “It tastes like the same kind of raspberry spread/jam/jelly/preserve that you can buy in any supermarket in the United States. It tastes fine. Raspberry jam always tastes fine. There’s nothing unique about this.”

Another editor found it with “high acid profile” while someone else liked the lower sugar level compared to commercial brands.

Meghan Markle's cookies The shortbread cookie mix with flower sprinkles also had divided opinions. One reviewer gave it an “A+” and said it was better than other box mixes. But the cookies took a lot of time and effort, requiring two sticks of butter and an hour in the fridge.

Another critic called the cookie “brittle” and “insipid”. He compared it to a hockey puck, hinting that it’s too hard, dry and tasteless.

The flower sprinkles, shown on Meghan’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan, were a major letdown. The $15 edible flowers were sold out quickly, but a small portion came with the cookie mix.

One reviewer called it “Janky”, having extremely poor quality..

Meghan Markle's peppermint tea The peppermint tea priced at $12 was called bland and boring. One reporter compared it to Meghan’s beige sweater, calling both equally dull.

“It’s not very strong, the flavour isn’t really there … it’s quite ordinary,” said the reviewer.