Dry days in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad: Liquor shops to shut for 48 hours for Lok Sabha Phase 6 voting
Ahead of the polling for Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, all liquor stores and other licenced premises in Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurgaon will remain shut from 6 PM on May 23 to 6 PM on May 25. Additionally, there will be no liquor sale in these cities on the day of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 result announcement, June 4.