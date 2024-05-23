Delhi Dry Day: All kinds of liquor stores and other licenced premises in Delhi will be closed from 6 PM on May 23 to 6 PM on May 25

Ahead of the polling for Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, all liquor stores and other licenced premises in Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurgaon will remain shut from 6 PM on May 23 to 6 PM on May 25. Additionally, there will be no liquor sale in these cities on the day of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 result announcement, June 4.

Delhi dry days According to a notification issued by the excise department, various liquor stores and other licensed premises in Delhi will be closed nearly 48 hours before the end of the poll, from 6 p.m. on May 23 to 6 p.m. on May 25. Liquor will not be sold on June 4, the vote-counting day for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Haryana Dry days Haryana's Gurgaon will also go to the polls on May 25. In another set of directions released by the Gurgaon district administration, all liquor shops in the city were ordered to remain closed for 48 hours ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Liquor sales will remain shut on June 4, scheduled for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Gurugram district administration seized illegal liquor worth ₹61 lakhs amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

To ensure free and fair voting in elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it compulsory for the cities going to poll to observe dry day on voting day.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 6 A total of 58 constituencies will go to the polls across eight states and union territories on Saturday, May 25. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 voting will start at 7 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. The Lok Sabha Elections vote counting will be held on June 4, followed by the announcement of election results.

The third phase of voting will be held in eight seats in Bihar, ten seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four seats in Jharkhand, seven seats in Delhi, six seats in Odisha, fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, and eight seats in West Bengal.

