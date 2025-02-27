‘DSP Alimony mutual fund coming soon’: Social media reacts to DSP Mutual Fund’s alimony calculator

The alimony calculator of DSP Mutual Fund has gone viral online and drawn reactions from several social media users, where some are expecting alimony mutual funds soon.

An image of the was shared by a social media user with the caption, Alimony Calculator by DSP Mutual Fund, along with a laughing emoji.

While commenting on the post, one of the users claimed, “DSP Alimony mutual fund coming soon.”

About DSP alimony calculator The DSP alimony calculator offers to estimate alimony, an amount determined by the court, which is to be paid by one spouse to another during or after a divorce.

The calculator takes into account several costs, such as household expenses, including rent, repair, groceries, house help, etc, and utility expenses, comprising cable, phone, gas, electricity, and internet. It estimates other costs incurred for medical emergencies, entertainment, insurance, travel and holiday expenses.

Apart from expenses, the calculator considers income details such as salary, bonus, investments, inheritance and retirement age.

DSP Mutual Fund, while describing the calculator, mentioned, “Navigate through challenging times with strength. Assess the cost of sustaining your family's current lifestyle and determine the appropriate alimony amount.”

What social media users say? Several social media users have reacted to the alimony calculator post.

One of the users commented, "India should legalize and socially accept prenups!! This all is getting out of control now!"

“The fund with an unbeatable ROI .. unfortunately am a man.. so cant invest in this,” added another.

“This is sick... How can they promote alimony,” one of the users stated.

Taking a funny jibe, one of the user wrote, “A number that can change your marital status.”

“Whoever came up with this calculator - Genius!” another user said.

“Wow this is funny and sad at the same time . It is a brutal sarcastic joke in a way to protect men also at the same time good saving option for men,” one of the users claimed.

