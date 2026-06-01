Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Relationship Timeline: From secret romance to intimate London wedding ceremony

The marriage of pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner has brought renewed attention to a relationship that unfolded largely in the public eye over the past two years.

Callum Turner-Dua Lipa relationship timeline The couple officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall on 31 May 2026, surrounded by close friends and family members. The wedding, which was kept deliberately low-key, took place ahead of a larger three-day celebration reportedly planned in Palermo, Sicily.

Their relationship first entered the spotlight in January 2024, when Lipa attended an after-party linked to Turner’s Apple TV+ drama Masters of the Air. Footage and photographs from the event showed the pair together, sparking immediate speculation that they were dating. Days later, they were photographed on outings in California, further fuelling rumours of a new celebrity romance.

Although neither publicly addressed the speculation at the time, the pair continued to appear together throughout the first half of 2024. By spring and summer, they were increasingly visible at social events, concerts and dinners. In May 2024, fans noted subtle references to Turner in Lipa’s social media activity, while subsequent public appearances strengthened assumptions that the relationship had become serious.

Also Read | See: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner marry in intimate London ceremony

A significant milestone came in July 2024, when the couple effectively became Instagram official. Shared photographs and public appearances signalled a new phase in the relationship, with the pair appearing increasingly comfortable discussing and acknowledging their romance publicly.

By December 2024, engagement rumours began circulating after fans noticed a diamond ring in photographs posted by Lipa. Neither immediately confirmed the speculation, but reports suggested the couple had become deeply committed after less than a year together.

The engagement was formally confirmed in June 2025, when Lipa spoke to British Vogue about her relationship with Turner and her excitement about their future together. Discussing the proposal, she said: “Yeah we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.” She also reflected on the meaning of marriage, adding: “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling.”

During the same period, the couple made a number of high-profile appearances together, including attending major fashion and entertainment events. Their red-carpet appearance at the 2025 Met Gala was widely seen as confirmation of their status as one of the industry's most prominent couples.

View full Image View full Image The much-awaited 2025 Met Gala appearance of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner.

Reports also revealed details about how the pair first connected. According to Lipa, they initially met at London’s River Café through mutual friends before reconnecting later in Los Angeles. The singer recalled discovering that they were reading the same book, Hernán Díaz’s Trust, a coincidence that became part of the couple’s widely discussed origin story.

Throughout 2025 and into 2026, the couple maintained a relatively private relationship despite intense media interest. They travelled together, attended industry events and gradually integrated their personal and professional lives, with reports suggesting they had also begun collaborating on business ventures.

Their relationship reached its latest milestone in May 2026 when they exchanged vows in London. Lipa arrived in a custom Schiaparelli outfit and wide-brimmed hat, while Turner wore a navy suit. The ceremony lasted less than an hour before the newlyweds departed together ahead of their planned celebrations in Sicily.