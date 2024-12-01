Dua Lipa concert: The singer performed in Mumbai, delighting fans with a mashup of her song 'Levitating' and SRK's 'Wo Ladki Jo.' Celebrities attended, and videos of the concert went viral.

Dua Lipa concert: Grammy winning singer Dua Lipa performed at the Zomato Feeding India concert in Mumbai on November 30, leaving desi fans satisfied with performances of her hit songs and a surprise mash-up of Levitating x Wo Ladki Jo (from Shah Rukh Khan's Badshah), leading to a rush of viral videos on social media.

The Zomato Feeding India concert was held at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) business district on November 30. The stage also featured performances from Indian artists such as Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder, among others.

Social Media Reactions On netizen posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) praising the singer's choice, "Dua Lipa did not miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki". While another user wished King Khan could have joined her on stage, "so Dua Lipa did the Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup in her own style wish SRK was there too."

Dua Lipa has mentioned being a fan of SRK a few times in interviews. She also met him during her last performance visit to the city in 2019. She also vacationed in Rajasthan earlier this year.

Big Names Show Up For Concert Dua's show saw a list of big business and Bollywood names make an appearance at the concert, including Anant Ambani's wife Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal, who each came in fancy cars.

From the Bollywood brigade, actor Ranvir Shorey was present with his and actress Konkana Sen Sharma's son Haroon, actress Namrata Shirodkar came with her and husband Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, and sister actors Neha and Aisha Sharma were in attendance, among others.

According to a Jagran report, producer Apoorva Mehta and his family (wife and daughters) and actress Deepti Sadhwani were also spotted.

Check Out Who Was There:

(With inputs from ANI)