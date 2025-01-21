Dua Lipa experienced a security breach at a luxury hotel in Santiago, Chile, where strangers accessed her private quarters. Security responded quickly, ensuring her safety.

Dua Lipa recently faced a security breach during her stay at a luxury hotel in Santiago, Chile. The 29-year-old singer was in the city to film a commercial when a group of fans managed to enter her private quarters.

According to reports, the intruders were found outside the international pop star’s bedroom. Dua Lipa was staying at the five-star Ritz-Carlton hotel. Some fans were also spotted waiting near the hotel lifts as they to take photographs with the singer.

Security personnel promptly conducted an additional sweep of the hotel to ensure Dua's safety. They removed the unauthorised individuals.

Sources told The Sun that the Albanian singer was left shaken by the incident although she remained unharmed.

“Things were manic as she touched down with fans desperate to see her. A group of fans gained access not only to her hotel floor, but some were found outside her room," the source revealed.

This is not the first time Dua Lipa has faced security challenges. In 2024, she had to halt rehearsals for Glastonbury. It was after a fan gained unauthorised access to her rehearsal space in Birmingham.

Dua Lipa singing Shah Rukh Khan song In December 2024, during her Mumbai concert, Dua Lipa won the hearts of Bollywood fans by performing a mashup of her song Levitating and Woh Ladki Jo. The song is from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1999 film Baadshah.

The mashup, created in 2023 by DJ Ruchir Kulkarni, gained huge popularity on social media. Thousands of Instagram users have made Reels on the fusion. In an interview with The Times of India, Dua explained why she chose to perform the mashup.

"I was blown away when I first heard the mashup of Woh Ladki Jo and Levitating. It was amazing!" Dua said while calling SRK her "favourite Bollywood actor".