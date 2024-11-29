Dua Lipa Mumbai concert: Ticket cost, venue, time & more; Check everything you need to know

Dua Lipa is set to light up Mumbai on November 30 for the Zomato Feeding India Concert. Fans are eager to secure their spots while navigating significant traffic restrictions. Here's everything you need to know!

Livemint
Updated29 Nov 2024, 11:20 AM IST
The pre-sales tickets for Dua Lipa concert which will be held at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex began on August 27, with general sales open now.
The pre-sales tickets for Dua Lipa concert which will be held at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex began on August 27, with general sales open now. (Pixabay)

Dua Lipa is all set to perform for the Indian audience in Mumbai on Saturday, November 30, as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert. The popstar has already landed in India and was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday.

The pre-sales tickets for Dua Lipa concert which will be held at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex began on August 27, with general sales open now. However, you may still be in luck and get hold of the tickets, thanks to Zomato's 'Book Now Sell Anytime' feature, which allows you to book the ticket and "re-sell" it on the Zomato site itself in case of any last-minute reasons.

Also Read | Zomato’s ‘Book Now, Sell Anytime’ feature explained

Here's how much the ticket to Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert cost:

The ticket prices for Dua Lipa's concert in Mumbai on November 30, as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert at MMRDA Grounds, range approximately from 4,400 to 27,000 (USD $53 to $329).

Tickets to the concert can be booked from the Zomato Live website.

Other performers at the Dua Lip concert

The event also features performances by singers Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder.

Jonita will join Dua Lipa at the event for a speculative viral mashup of the chartbuster song ‘Levitating’ with ‘Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai,’ a popular Bollywood track from the film ‘Baadshah’.

Dua recently shared her amazement about the fusion, calling it ‘incredible.’

Also Read | Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal calls out ‘free pass’ seekers for Dua Lipa Concert

Date, time, venue of Dua Lipa concert

Date: November 30

Time: 3 pm onwards

Venue: New Administrative Building, MMRDA, E Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

Also Read | Mumbai: THESE roads closed around BKC area for Zomato Dua Lipa concert

Traffic restrictions

Several traffic restrictions are in place from 1 pm until midnight.

Vehicles heading towards Kurla from the Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi, and the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) will be diverted and will not be allowed to pass through Bharat Nagar Junction.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDua Lipa Mumbai concert: Ticket cost, venue, time & more; Check everything you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.75
    11:20 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    5.6 (4.55%)

    Adani Power share price

    550.10
    11:20 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    -10.1 (-1.8%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.75
    11:20 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.91%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.80
    11:20 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    0 (0%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,041.00
    11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    72.55 (7.49%)

    Praj Industries share price

    837.90
    11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    42 (5.28%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    567.90
    11:17 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    16.45 (2.98%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    5,030.00
    11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    133.55 (2.73%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    905.10
    11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    -81.85 (-8.29%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    358.25
    11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    -15.35 (-4.11%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    765.45
    11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    -31.1 (-3.9%)

    Intellect Design Arena share price

    694.00
    11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    -23.65 (-3.3%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    787.05
    11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    59.7 (8.21%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,041.00
    11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    72.55 (7.49%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    263.80
    11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    18.2 (7.41%)

    Praj Industries share price

    837.90
    11:18 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    42 (5.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.