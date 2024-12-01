Dua Lipa gave the audience an unforgettable performance at the Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024 in Mumbai last night, blending her hit song "Levitating" with Shah Rukh Khan's iconic track "Woh Ladki Jo" from Baadshah. The fan-made mashup was a massive hit, sending fans into a frenzy. Videos of the performance quickly went viral, sparking a whirlwind of reactions across social media platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Joins the Fun The magic of the night didn’t stop with Dua’s performance. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, couldn’t contain her excitement and shared a clip of the performance on her Instagram Stories. Alongside the video, Suhana added a love heart, dancing girl, and goofy emojis to express her joy.

The Instagram comments section was flooded with praise and excitement. One fan wrote, "That’s very cool. She made it real," while another commented, "She is too iconic to do that for real." A third fan simply wrote, "Omg." Clearly, Dua’s unexpected mashup had everyone buzzing.

Fans React to Dua Lipa's Mumbai Performance The moment wasn’t just a hit at the concert but also across social media. One fan tweeted, "Dua Lipa did not miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki." Another user shared, "So Dua Lipa did the Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup in her own style, wish SRK was there too."

One more fan expressed their disbelief: "Dua Lipa playing Levitating x Woh Ladki was definitely not in my 2024 bingo card." T

he viral mashup had fans hyped up, and the excitement didn’t stop at the concert. "Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup finally reached its destination," one fan wrote, adding, “Just imagine if Shah Rukh Khan made an entrance during this moment, dayumn!!”

Dua Lipa’s Indian Dance Moves Steal the Show As if the mashup wasn’t enough, Dua Lipa wowed the crowd with her dance moves, which blended perfectly with the "Levitating" / "Woh Ladki Jo" performance. Fans were delighted to see her effortlessly groove to the iconic Bollywood track, with one fan commenting, “Doing Indian dance moves during her performance was next-level!”

Another fan pointed out how Dua seemed to be vibing to the "Haan Yahan" part of the song, calling it “some iconic queen move.”

Dua Lipa's ‘Love’ for Shah Rukh Khan This performance isn’t the first time Dua Lipa has expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. Back in 2019, during her visit to India, she met the Bollywood legend and even posed for a picture with him.

According to DietSabya, on Saturday during her Mumbai performance, Dua Lipa made a ‘3 minute speech’ on how much she loves India and plans to come back.

SRK later shared the photo on his Instagram, saying, "I have decided to live by New Rules, and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself? What a charming and beautiful young lady and her voice. I wish her all my love. Dua, if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage."

The Duo’s Mumbai Date Night in Mumbai Before taking the stage at Zomato Concert, Dua Lipa enjoyed a dinner date with her boyfriend Callum Turner in Mumbai. The couple turned heads with their matching black outfits, showcasing their impeccable style. A pap video captured the pair exiting a restaurant, hand in hand, as they made a bold fashion statement in the city.