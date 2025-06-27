Dubai Crown Prince ‘pays the bill’ for everyone at restaurant he visits: ‘Happens all the time’

A video has gone viral on Instagram after a woman claimed that Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai--popularly known as Fazza --paid the bill for everyone dining at a restaurant he visited. In the clip, shared by local media outlet Lovin Dubai, the woman said she was at La Maison Ani in Dubai Mall when the Crown Prince arrived for lunch.

“He paid the entire bill,” she said, estimating the total cost to be between AED 25,000 and AED 30,000 (approximately $6,800 to $8,200 USD). Lovin Dubai captioned the post, “Covers the bill for everyone dining at a restaurant in Dubai! That’s our Crown Prince.”

How did social media users react? The gesture sparked widespread admiration across social media, with many users applauding Sheikh Hamdan for his generosity. He was described as “a great person with a golden heart” and “someone who always does something amazing.”

Several people also shared their own encounters, with one user writing, “It happens all the time. Happened to me once.” Another shared a personal aspiration, saying, “When I moved to Dubai four years ago, my goal was to meet him so I could ask him to be my business partner. Still waiting.”

Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the UAE, is well known for his humility, adventurous lifestyle, and strong connection with both residents and expatriates in the country.