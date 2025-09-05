Dubai Police sends Indian YouTuber’s lost phone home: ‘Safest country in the world’

Popular Tamil YouTuber Madan Gowri recently shared his experience of losing a phone at Dubai airport and having it returned to him in Chennai. He took to Instagram to post a video thanking the Dubai police and Emirates for their assistance.

How the phone was recovered Gowri revealed that he lost his phone a week ago at Dubai airport. When he sought help from the staff, they only asked him to email the phone’s details.

After returning to Chennai, he received an email confirming that his phone had been found. The Dubai police then arranged for the device to be sent back to Chennai free of cost on the next available flight.

Social media reacts The video, shared on September 2 2025, quickly went viral, amassing 2.6 million views and over 2 lakh likes. Instagram users expressed both amusement and admiration at the seamless recovery of the lost phone.

Many praised the efficiency of the Dubai authorities. Neelakandan Tamilselvan commented, “Safest country in the world.”

Jenifer Marianathan added, “That’s the best part of Dubai. No worries in Dubai — if you lose it, Dubai Police will bring it back.”

Another user wrote, “One of the reasons why we love Dubai.”

Why Dubai is known for safety and efficiency Several users noted that experiences like Gowri’s illustrate why Dubai is renowned for its safety and efficient systems. They highlighted that strict laws, professional authorities, and quick action make the city a reliable destination for both residents and travellers.