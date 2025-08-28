Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, who announced divorce on Instagram, gets engaged to rapper French Montana

Dubai’s royal circles are once again in the spotlight as Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced her engagement to rapper French Montana.

The couple reportedly formalised their relationship during Paris Fashion Week in June, Montana’s representative confirmed to TMZ.

Sheikha Mahra, 31, and the Morocco-born American rapper, 40, were first linked in late 2024 after she gave him a tour of Dubai. Since then, they’ve been frequently spotted together- dining at upscale restaurants, visiting mosques in the UAE and Morocco, and strolling hand-in-hand across Paris’s Pont des Arts bridge. Their joint appearances at fashion events earlier this year further fuelled speculation about their romance.

The news comes after Sheikha Mahra’s high-profile split from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The two had married in May 2023 and share a daughter. Their marriage, however, ended publicly when Sheikha Mahra announced the divorce on Instagram, accusing her then-husband of infidelity.

Her post at the time read: “Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

Following the breakup, the Dubai princess launched a perfume line called “Divorce” under her brand Mahra M1. Educated in International Relations in the UK and trained at the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration, she continues to balance public attention with her entrepreneurial ventures.

French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, rose to global fame with hits like "Unforgettable" and "No Stylist." Off stage, he is recognised for his philanthropy, funding healthcare and education projects in Uganda and North Africa. He was previously married to designer Nadeen Kharbouch, with whom he shares a 16-year-old son, Kruz.

Shaikha Mahra is known for her advocacy in women's empowerment and support for local UAE designers. She holds a degree in International Relations from a UK university and has studied at the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration College.