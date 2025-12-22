Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum net worth: How he earns from Emirates, Burj Al Arab

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Crown Prince of Dubai. He is not just a figurehead of royalty but he wields significant power and has a variety of interests, which puts him amongst the most powerful royals in the world. Sheikh Hamdan is estimated to have a personal net worth of between $1 billion and $2 billion, making him one of the richest Crown Princes on earth.

Sources of Wealth for Sheikh Hamdan The wealth of Sheikh Hamdan was built through various income-producing ventures, such as owning luxury real estate; superyachts; private jets; and collections of rare cars. However, those amounts do not reflect his entire wealth because they are only from his personal holdings.

When the wealth of Sheikh Hamdan is compared with the totality of the wealth of the Al Maktoum dynasty as a whole, his wealth increases dramatically. The family has been reported to have a combined net worth between $14 billion and $18 billion, and they are led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the father of Sheikh Hamdan, but even those amounts may not accurately reflect the wealth of the royal family due to the private and unpublicized nature of how royals manage their financial affairs.

Royal Wealth Royal property is mostly kept private and hidden from the outside world in the Gulf region of Arabia. Because of the restricted amount of disclosures regarding how these wealth holdings are managed, experts agree that the actual worth of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's family (called the Maktoums) is likely much larger than what has been publicly disclosed in estimates.

Using His Royal Highness Sheikh Hamdan's Wealth: The Major Areas of His Investments

Although Sheikh Hamdan's individual wealth only represents a small part of the overall family's wealth, it is still vast and has been invested in many areas.

Investments in Real Estate Sheikh Hamdan has always focused on investing in real estate and commercial property. He is currently working with a former company, Zabeel Investments, which was a major developer in Dubai prior to its assets being sold to the Dubai Real Estate Corporation and merged with the corporation.

As Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan has also been involved in a number of leadership roles. He is the chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and has taken on many infrastructural development projects that significantly contribute to his wealth and affluence in the region.

Luxury Goods Sheikh Hamdan has a significant collection of luxury cars and yachts as part of his portfolio. His net worth has been bolstered due to the vast majority of items being extremely valuable.

Luxury Yachts and Private Planes Sheikh Hamdan has an extensive collection of beautiful yachts and is very passionate about the sea.

His garage reportedly includes Ferraris, including the LaFerrari, Lamborghinis, a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, and customised vehicles such as a golden Mercedes. He also favours luxury SUVs, particularly the Mercedes-AMG G63.

Royal Residences and Real Estate Empire Real estate forms a cornerstone of Sheikh Hamdan’s wealth.

Zabeel Palace: The crown jewel of his properties, Zabeel Palace serves as both a private residence and a venue for official functions. With its golden marble interiors and landscaped gardens, the palace symbolises Dubai’s opulence.

Private Mansions: He also owns multiple mansions in elite neighbourhoods such as Nad Al Sheba, featuring private cinemas, equestrian facilities and expansive outdoor spaces.

Beyond personal residences, Sheikh Hamdan holds stakes in luxury residential towers, commercial developments, hospitality assets and gated mansion compounds, shaping Dubai’s urban skyline.

Private Zoo and Wildlife Conservation Sheikh Hamdan’s passion for animals extends to an exclusive private zoo located near Nad Al Sheba, close to the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. The facility houses exotic species such as white lions, giraffes, elephants and tigers.

The zoo prioritises animal welfare, offering spacious habitats, specialised veterinary services and modern care facilities.