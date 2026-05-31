I asked ChatGPT to compare Dubai, Singapore or Thailand for a ₹75,000 vegetarian trip from Delhi

International travel is on the rise among Indians but with ongoing geopolitical tensions hiking airfares, hotel prices, and foreign exchange costs, it has also become increasingly tricky to pick the right destination that aligns with your wallet.

In order to make the decision simpler, I enlisted the help of ChatGPT to compare international destinations for a vegetarian traveller between three of the most popular choices among Indian tourists: Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand.

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The brief for the chatbot was simple. It had to make a choice between the three destinations on a budget of just under ₹75,000 while factoring in all the expenses, including flights, visas, hotels, food, transport, and sightseeing.

Before we move ahead to what the chatbot said, let's first take a look at the prompt, which you can tinker with according to your specific use case.

Prompt: Compare Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand for a first-time Indian traveller from Delhi planning a 5-night solo trip.

Assume:

Total budget cap: ₹75,000 (including flights, visa, hotel, food, transport, and sightseeing)

One traveller

Flying from Delhi

Flexible travel dates in 2026

Vegetarian food preferences

Preference for convenience, safety, and ease of travel

Budget-conscious but comfortable travel style (clean hotels, public transport, key attractions)

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Provide a direct comparison table covering:

Average round-trip flight cost from Delhi

Visa requirements for Indian passport holders:

Process

Fees

Processing time

Approval difficulty

Average cost per night

Daily costs:

Vegetarian food

Local transport

Sightseeing/attractions

Hidden costs:

Tourist taxes

City taxes

Mandatory insurance

Airport transfers

SIM/eSIM costs

Calculate the total realistic cost of a 5-night trip for each destination, including:

Flights

Visa

Hotel

Food

Local transport

Sightseeing

Hidden costs

Also analyse:

Can you actually do it under ₹75,000?

For each destination:

Is a ₹75,000 budget realistic?

What compromises would be required?

What type of traveller would enjoy the trip at this budget?

What would need to be skipped to stay within budget?

Best month to travel

For each destination, identify:

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Cheapest month to visit

Best weather month

Best value-for-money month

Months to avoid due to crowds, rain, or high prices

Best time to book flights

For each destination, estimate:

Ideal booking window before departure

Expected savings from booking early

Whether prices are generally stable or volatile

First-time traveller scorecard

Rate each destination from 1-10 on:

Ease of travel

Safety

Public transport

English friendliness

Vegetarian food availability

Cleanliness

Overall experience for a first international trip

Value for money under ₹75,000

"Abroad feel" and wow factor

Conclude with a definitive AI verdict:

Best destination under ₹75,000 overall

Best value-for-money destination

Easiest destination for a first-time international traveller

Most comfortable destination on this budget

Destination that delivers the strongest "I'm abroad" experience

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Be analytical, show the maths behind all estimates, use realistic 2026 pricing assumptions, and clearly explain why one destination wins over the others.

What ChatGPT said? ChatGPT immediately created a table of expenses for all three destinations, listing flights, visa costs, accommodation, food, transport, safety, and ease of travel. In all scenarios, Thailand came out to be the cheapest, with slightly cheaper tickets than both Dubai and Singapore while currently requiring no visa fees unlike the other two countries.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how inflation affects growth of my ₹50L investment

The AI also told me about the hidden expenses that I could encounter in all three destinations, including airport transfers, tourist taxes, SIM cards, travel insurance, and foreign exchange charges.

It also noted that Dubai had the highest hidden costs among the three destinations due to tourism taxes and generally higher on-ground expenses.

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How much would it cost to travel to each country? ChatGPT estimated that a five-night trip to Dubai would cost around ₹70,000 if I skipped the expensive attractions in the city, including premium experiences near Burj Khalifa.

Meanwhile, Thailand turned out to be the cheapest of the lot, with ChatGPT estimating that a five-night Bangkok-focused trip could cost around ₹43,500, including flights, hotels, food, transport, and sightseeing.

"Even after adding a day trip, a better hotel, and shopping, you can still remain below ₹75,000," the chatbot noted.

Meanwhile, a visit to Singapore, it estimated, would cost about ₹65,000 if I relied heavily on public transport and avoided premium experiences like Universal Studios and rooftop dining.

Best time to travel ChatGPT also outlined the ideal travel seasons for each destination, stating that Dubai is most comfortable between November and March. However, this being the peak season can also push up prices for hotels and attractions.

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Singapore, it said, can be visited throughout the year thanks to its tropical climate, although February to April is generally considered one of the best periods.

For Thailand, it said travellers would get the best value between November and February when temperatures are cooler and humidity is lower.

Destination Cheapest Best weather Best value Avoid Dubai July-August November-February September December holidays Singapore February-March February-April March June and December crowds Thailand May-September November-February August-September Christmas-New Year

Best time to book tickets: The chatbot warned while Dubai fares are usually predictable, Singapore and Thailand fares fluctuate aggressively during holiday periods

Destination Ideal booking window Savings Price behaviour Dubai 6-8 weeks 15-25% Moderately stable Singapore 2-4 months 20-30% More volatile Thailand 2-3 months 15-30% Volatile

The final verdict: When forced to pick a winner between the three destinations, ChatGPT chose Thailand. Why, you ask? The chatbot said it was because Thailand offers the strongest value-for-money proposition under a ₹75,000 budget.

“You get the most complete holiday without constantly watching your spending,” the chatbot stated.

Second on the list was Singapore because of its convenience, safety, and ease of navigation, especially for first-time travellers.

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Inevitably, Dubai came third, with the chatbot noting that while it delivered the biggest "wow factor" through its skyline, luxury atmosphere, and futuristic architecture, it also left travellers with the tightest budget margin.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in

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