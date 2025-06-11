Dubai's 4-star hotel ‘is basically Indian’; serves poha, has jet spray: Netizens call it Mumbai's ‘expensive cousin’

A four-star hotel in Dubai has caught the attention of Indian viewers as stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant shares its distinct focus on catering to the desi tourists.

From serving a variety of Indian dishes at the breakfast buffet to offering Hindi news channels on television and displaying IPL pennants in the sports bar, the hotel’s efforts to make Indian guests feel at home have piqued the Internet's interest.

The hotel was so "desi" that even its wall clock was of Sonata from Big Bazaar.

In the now-viral video, Pant, who was staying at Majestic City Retreat Hotel in Dubai, showed his viewers how desi the hotel was.

“When your international hotel is basically Indian,” Pant wrote alongside his video, which opens with a view of the Dubai skyline.

“Breakfast buffet has poha, Jain poha, 19 parathas, 18 types of rajma, dosas,” says Pant in the background as he surfed through their breakfast buffet full of Indian dishes.

The comedian also shared that the hotel offered a Hindi news channel for its guests. At the hotel sports bar, Pant was greeted with IPL-themed decor.

While all these were rather small gestures to make the Indian travellers feel at home, Pant addressed the greatest curiosity of all Indians and showed that the Dubai hotel did indeed have a jet spray alongside a bidet.

Here's how the netizens reacted: “Tell us you are in Bur Dubai without telling us,” a user quipped.

“You are in the most Indian locality of Dubai, which is more indian than India. Habibi come here in Diwali,” another user said.

Bur Dubai has a large Indian population and is unofficially known as ‘Little India’.

A few netizens were actually impressed by the buffet menu and thought the Hindi news channels were a “cherry on cake”.

“Sorry fam. Breakfast buffet is legit gold. Wouldn't want anything else,” said a netizen.

Some users joked that Dubai was no longer an international holiday destination.

“Dubai is not international - Dubai is bss ameer ristedaar ka ghar,” a user said.

Another user said, “Dubai is ‘The Expensive Cousin’ to Mumbai.”

“Welcome to Majestic City Retreat, your home away from home,” a user quipped.