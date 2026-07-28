Dubai's ₹79,000 tourist referral scheme: What it is and how you can benefit

Dubai has launched a new campaign encouraging residents to invite friends and relatives to visit the emirate after tourism was hit by the recent conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

The move comes just months after Dubai celebrated a record tourism year, welcoming 19.59 million international visitors in 2025. However, visitor numbers have plunged sharply since the conflict, with hotel occupancy dropping from around 80% to a projected 10% after missile attacks targeted the emirate in March, CNN reported.

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A 'Dubai Invite' offers rewards worth up to AED 3,000 To attract more tourists, authorities have introduced 'A Dubai Invite', a programme that offers UAE citizens and residents reward packages worth up to AED 3,000 (around ₹78,300) for inviting family members or friends to visit Dubai.

The scheme, launched earlier this month, is open to people aged 18 and above who hold a valid Emirates ID. Each participant can nominate up to three guests to travel to Dubai between now and 31 October. The rewards include hotel stays and dining offers.

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According to Visit Dubai, nominated visitors must live outside the UAE, hold a valid tourist visa and arrive by air, sea or road.

Commenting on the initiative, Noor Al Geziry‎, AVP, Special Projects & MENA‎ at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), told CNN, "At a time when personal connection and credibility matter more than ever in travel decisions, 'A Dubai Invite' speaks directly to what makes this city enduringly compelling: the people who call it home and who understand it best, and the families and friends they welcome here to experience it for themselves."

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Many residents have welcomed the programme. YouTuber and beauty editor Lauren O'Connell, who moved from the US to Dubai in 2009, described it as a good idea.

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"I think it's a very positive initiative," O'Connell told CNN.

She added, "I've invited family members who've been talking about visiting Dubai over the past few years. It gives people who already love living in Dubai an extra reason to encourage friends and family to make the trip."

The invitation scheme is part of a wider effort to revive tourism. Dubai has also suspended the nightly hotel tax at higher-end hotels and removed the 7% municipal fee previously charged on hotel and restaurant bills.

The city has been working to rebuild its image as a tourist destination after Iran launched missile and drone attacks across the Middle East earlier this year, with Dubai among the targets.

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Impact of Iran-Israel-US war Although most of the missiles were intercepted, some well-known landmarks were damaged, including the Fairmont The Palm resort and the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab hotel. The Burj Al Arab is currently closed for an 18-month restoration programme.

Dubai International Airport also shut temporarily in March, while airlines such as British Airways and Emirates suspended flights for a period.

While damaged buildings can be repaired and many flight services have resumed, officials continue to face the challenge of restoring travellers' confidence.

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Earlier this year, Cinzia Bianco, an expert on the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf region at the European Council on Foreign Relations, wrote on X, "This is Dubai's ultimate nightmare as its very essence depended on being a safe oasis in a troubled region."

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She added, "There might be a way to be resilient, but there is no going back."

Several governments continue to advise caution when travelling to the UAE. The United States has urged travellers to reconsider visiting the country.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.