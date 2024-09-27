Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi, who launched the Navo Barmer campaign to keep the city clean, was recently seen reprimanding shopkeepers during a cleanliness inspection drive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also warned shopkeepers that failure to comply with cleanliness rules may result in a fine and the closure of their shops.

Earlier on Wednesday, when Dabi was doing the inspection of the cleanliness drive, she became upset at Kisan Market after seeing dirt in front of shops. She questioned the shopkeepers why dustbins are absent in front of their shops, following which the video of the incident went viral.

“You all are throwing things in the drain and here and there. I will get this shop closed…This is not a place to throw garbage. Right now, I am getting the garbage removed. I will come again after two days to see. I should see big dustbins in front of every shop here. All of you can buy one dustbin each. It is not a matter of shame to clean the area in front of your shop," the IAS officer was heard saying to a shopkeeper in one of the videos.

In another video, she warned shopkeepers about possible actions the administration could take against them. Dabi even stated that if the shopkeepers couldn't afford dustbins, the administration would provide them.

She said, "Why are you throwing garbage in the drain? This man is number one in spreading garbage. If there is no dustbin from tomorrow, the shop will be closed. Dustbins are needed to throw garbage, not polythene. Today we have come to warn you. If dirt is found tomorrow, you will be fined ₹500. If you cannot arrange a dustbin, then tell us, we will provide one."

Apart from this, the District Collector said that everyone is responsible for keeping their city clean. “It is my responsibility to keep Barmer clean just as much as it is yours. It should not happen that from tomorrow you start throwing garbage in the open again," Dabi said.

Dabi, UPSC 2015 topper recently transferred to Rajasthan as the District Collector of Barmer, appealed to shopkeepers and businessmen to carry out cleanliness campaigns.

Later, the Barmer DC collected heaps of roadside garbage with the help of the Municipal Council's JCB machines and tractors.