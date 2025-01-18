Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar set for TV premiere on THIS date; check details

Lucky Bhaskar, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and directed by Venky Atluri, follows a bank employee's tumultuous journey to wealth and unexpected challenges.

Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar is all set for its release on the OTT platforms after a successful run at the box office, grossing ₹72.68 crore in India and around ₹111.22 crore globally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, the film is set for its TV premiere on the Star Maa channel on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 6 PM.

The film's plot shows Bhaskar, a middle-class bank employee who, after facing numerous challenges, uses his wit to overcome them and become a millionaire. However, things take an unexpected turn when an income tax raid targets his home, leading to a surprising conclusion.

Bhaskar tries to find a shortcut to earning big money to fix his family's financial problems. To escape the daily humiliation of lenders, Baskar ventures into the world of financial scams, only to meet an inevitable end.

Meenakshi Chaudhary stars as the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film. Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the story follows the fascinating and tumultuous life of a modest bank cashier, Lucky Baskhar. Directed by Venky Atluri, who gained praise for his previous film Sir/Vaathi, the movie showcases his signature storytelling style. Dulquer Salmaan also had a significant role in the hit film Kalki 2898 AD. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The high-octane drama-thriller Lucky Bhaskar made a significant impact with its OTT debut on November 28, streaming on Netflix. Its success in the digital space cemented its status as one of the year's most talked-about releases.

Dulquer Salmaan's performance in his second Telugu outing, Sita Ramam (2022), directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and co-starring Mrunal Thakur, further solidified his position in the industry. The romantic drama became a major hit, adding to his growing list of successes.

With Lucky Bhaskar, Dulquer has showcased his versatility and ability to seamlessly adapt to diverse genres, making him one of the most sought-after actors in Telugu cinema. His nuanced performance and strong screen presence have been widely praised by audiences.