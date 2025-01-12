Popular social media influencer Neel Salekar, known as just_neel_things on Instagram, shared a video a few hours back. The video, in collaboration with Karan Sonawane aka focusedindian, has gone viral with 2.5 million views in three hours.

Both Neel and Karan are popular social media influencers. Neel Salekar, with 2.9 million followers on Instagram, prefers to call himself a creator, not an influencer. Karan Sonawane has 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

The video, titled Dumb Charades Gone Wrong, is a hilarious take on the popular game going wrong while playing with a close friend. Salekar’s girlfriend whispers a movie name to his ears. He smiles and says his friend will catch it easily. His friend, Sonawane, says he’s ready to guess. Then, the game starts.

Neel starts by showing a finger, apparently hinting at the movie name having just one word. His friend says, “Your friend girlfriend! Chandni, correct?” The girlfriend looks shocked and says, “But, you said her name was Neha!”

A perplexed Neel continues the game. Then, he spreads his arm, trying to show a pose from the movie. However, the posture again goes wrong. Sonawane says, “Your Christian girlfriend, Julie. That’s the movie name.”

“We went to Mangalore last week to meet her,” Sonawane says in visible excitement. The girlfriend looks annoyed now and says, “You said you had gone to Shirdi!”

The game continues, and Sonawane continues to expose his friend’s “dirty secrets”. The present girlfriend becomes irritated, and things get worse.

Social media reacts Social media users have reacted to the hilarious video. One of them wrote, “Samajhdar ko Ishara kaafi nahi hua! (The gesture was not enough for the intelligent!).”

Another user asked Sonawane why he could not guess it correctly.