Dune Prophecy OTT Release: Tabu’s first Hollywood series streaming on THIS platform. Check details

Bollywood actress Tabu's Hollywood debut series Dune: Prophecy will start OTT streaming on Monday, November 18. The science fiction series stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Tabu, and Mark Strong in leading roles.

Dune: Prophecy is an HBO Originals show that will stream on Jio Cinema on November 18 at 6:30 a.m.

The show will be available in English, Hindi, and other regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi across India.

Jio Cinema shared the trailer of the show on X (formerly Twitter).

“The prophecy begins. The new HBO Original Series #DuneProphecy, streaming November 18 onwards, every Monday along with the US, exclusively on JioCinema Premium. Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi,” Jio Cinema wrote on X.

The show marks the Hollywood debut of actress Tabu, who will play Sister Francesca. Her character has been reportedly described as strong and impactful. Social media users greatly appreciated Tabu's short yet powerful appearance in the Dune: Prophecy trailer.

The series is a prequel to the film Dune, released in 2021. The Dune series is based on a collection of novels by Frank Herbert.

The Dune movie is about a man named Paul Atreides and his family, the House Atreides, and their journey to the deadly and inhabitable desert planet Arrakis. The prequel is set 10,000 years before the Dune movie. It is about two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the Bene Gesserit sect.