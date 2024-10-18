Dune Prophecy OTT Release: Tabu’s first Hollywood series streaming on THIS platform. Check details

  • Dune: Prophecy, starring Tabu as Sister Francesca, marks her Hollywood debut.

Riya R Alex
Published18 Oct 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Tabu's Hollywood debut series Dune: Prophecy will stream on Jio Cinema.
Tabu’s Hollywood debut series Dune: Prophecy will stream on Jio Cinema.

Bollywood actress Tabu's Hollywood debut series Dune: Prophecy will start OTT streaming on Monday, November 18. The science fiction series stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Tabu, and Mark Strong in leading roles.

Dune: Prophecy is an HBO Originals show that will stream on Jio Cinema on November 18 at 6:30 a.m.

The show will be available in English, Hindi, and other regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi across India.

Also Read | Dune review: Looks like a dream, needs more spice

Jio Cinema shared the trailer of the show on X (formerly Twitter).

“The prophecy begins. The new HBO Original Series #DuneProphecy, streaming November 18 onwards, every Monday along with the US, exclusively on JioCinema Premium. Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi,” Jio Cinema wrote on X.

Also Read | OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

The show marks the Hollywood debut of actress Tabu, who will play Sister Francesca. Her character has been reportedly described as strong and impactful. Social media users greatly appreciated Tabu's short yet powerful appearance in the Dune: Prophecy trailer.

The series is a prequel to the film Dune, released in 2021. The Dune series is based on a collection of novels by Frank Herbert.

Also Read | Bollywood actor in Dune prequel series ’Dune: Prophecy’; check who

The Dune movie is about a man named Paul Atreides and his family, the House Atreides, and their journey to the deadly and inhabitable desert planet Arrakis. The prequel is set 10,000 years before the Dune movie. It is about two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the Bene Gesserit sect.

The series will include actors such as Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Tabu as sister Francesca, Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela, Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides, Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino, Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, and Mark Strong.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDune Prophecy OTT Release: Tabu’s first Hollywood series streaming on THIS platform. Check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.