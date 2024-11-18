Dune Prophecy social media review: Sci-fi thriller evokes mixed reactions — ‘Wants to be Game of Thrones but…’

  • Dune Prophecy social media review: The Dune Prophecy series premiered on November 17 and received mixed social media reviews. Some viewers found it engaging, while others felt it failed to match the quality of Game of Thrones, citing issues with pacing and writing.

Riya R Alex
Updated18 Nov 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Dune Prophecy started streaming on November 17.
Dune Prophecy started streaming on November 17.

Dune Prophecy social media review: The prequel series to the 2021 hit sci-fi movie Dune started streaming on Sunday, November 17. The series stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and Tabu.

The first episode, streamed on November 17, shows 10,781 years before the birth of Paul Atreides, the main character of the Dune series.

Social media users gave mixed responses to the series. Several users appreciated the plotline, whereas some compared it to Game of Thrones.

 

Also Read | OTT releases in November: Citadel, Vettaiyan, Emilia Pérez, Dune and more

“Ok Dune Prophecy is pretty good in only one episode. I am set. another show added to the list of shows that I hope to see more of. If HBO is smart they would have already greenlit a season 2 and 3 already. I hope the episode count is high too,” wrote one user.

Another user commented saying, “Just finished Dune: Prophecy and it was very interesting. Surprisingly I was able to sit through the whole thing even though I’ve been told by the ultimate authority that my brain is too male centric.”

 

Also Read | Dune Prophecy OTT Release: Tabu’s first Hollywood series streaming on THIS date

“The first episode of Dune Prophecy was extremely disappointing, the introduction to the sisters was pretty cool but changing up to focus on this family felt weirdly written. This very much feels like corporate made show,” criticised another user.

One user said,“Dune Prophecy is yet another tiresome attempt to be the next Game of Thrones. This time it's with Dune chicks, so it's totally different than the seventy other shows that are doing exactly the same thing.”

Also Read | Dune review: Looks like a dream, needs more spice

“#DuneProphecy tries to reach the level of gravitas Denis Villeneuve's DUNE delivers but never quite gets there. Where every moment in Villeneuve's DUNE carries weight & authority, Prophecy fumbles its pacing & rushes through every scene. It's a shame.” added another user.

One of the users commented, “This episode shows how clumsy the movies could have been without Denis, full of dry exposition and uneven pacing. Wants to be Game of Thrones but isn't as carefully crafted. I'm still intrigued but I've massively lowered my expectations.”

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDune Prophecy social media review: Sci-fi thriller evokes mixed reactions — ‘Wants to be Game of Thrones but…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,324.45
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.6 (1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.