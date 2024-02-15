Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starts streaming
Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan's movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is now streaming on OTT. The film, released on December 21, 2023, did not perform as well as Khan's previous two movies, Pathaan and Jawan, at the box office.
In a surprise announcement at midnight of February 15, Netflix India declared that Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has started streaming on its OTT platform. The Bollywood movie, directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, was released on December 21, 2023.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
