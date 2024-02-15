 Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starts streaming | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 14 2024 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.15 2.36%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 514.05 0.37%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 743.35 4.24%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,384.00 -0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 327.90 1.86%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starts streaming
Back Back

Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starts streaming

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan's movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is now streaming on OTT. The film, released on December 21, 2023, did not perform as well as Khan's previous two movies, Pathaan and Jawan, at the box office.

Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie is now available on Netflix (X/@NetflixIndia)Premium
Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie is now available on Netflix (X/@NetflixIndia)

In a surprise announcement at midnight of February 15, Netflix India declared that Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has started streaming on its OTT platform. The Bollywood movie, directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, was released on December 21, 2023.

Dunki, the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani, was the third movie release of 2023 for Shah Rukh. prior to this, he delivered Pathaan and Jawan, each of which minted more than 1,000 crore worldwide. While there were expectations that Dunki would achieve a similar feat at the box office, if not better, the movie did not turn out to be even half-successful of SRK’s other two movies.

Also Read: Bollywood movies in Jan-Feb: 2023 vs 2024; SRK makes all the difference

Shah Rukh Khan earlier said that he had done three movies in 2023 for ‘Tan Man Dhan (Body Mind Soul)'. Pathaan was where he had to work a lot on his body, Jawan invoked stimulated his mind and Dunki was satisfying for his soul.

Nevertheless, the movie did turn out to be a hit in terms of commercial success. It minted 272 crore gross in India and earned an impressive 182 crore overseas. The total box office collection worldwide stood at 454 crore.

Also Read: How Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded to Javed Akhtar's criticism of Animal

Dunki earlier entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It became the 6th biggest movie of the year. It surpassed OMG 2 ( 221.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( 223 crore), The Kerala Story ( 302 crore), Adipurush ( 350 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( 355.61 crore).

Dunki vs Tiger 3

It could not surpass Tiger 3 ( 464 crore) to enter the Top-5 club, which also consisted of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2. However, as per Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie minted over 470 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Feb 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App