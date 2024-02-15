In a surprise announcement at midnight of February 15, Netflix India declared that Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has started streaming on its OTT platform. The Bollywood movie, directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, was released on December 21, 2023.

Dunki, the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani, was the third movie release of 2023 for Shah Rukh. prior to this, he delivered Pathaan and Jawan, each of which minted more than ₹1,000 crore worldwide. While there were expectations that Dunki would achieve a similar feat at the box office, if not better, the movie did not turn out to be even half-successful of SRK’s other two movies.

Shah Rukh Khan earlier said that he had done three movies in 2023 for ‘Tan Man Dhan (Body Mind Soul)'. Pathaan was where he had to work a lot on his body, Jawan invoked stimulated his mind and Dunki was satisfying for his soul.

Nevertheless, the movie did turn out to be a hit in terms of commercial success. It minted ₹272 crore gross in India and earned an impressive ₹182 crore overseas. The total box office collection worldwide stood at ₹454 crore.

Dunki earlier entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It became the 6th biggest movie of the year. It surpassed OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore), The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore), Adipurush ( ₹350 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹355.61 crore).

Dunki vs Tiger 3

It could not surpass Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore) to enter the Top-5 club, which also consisted of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2. However, as per Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie minted over ₹470 crore.