Durex commercial leaves social media in splits; netizens say, ‘didn’t see it coming’: Watch the ad

Annu Kapoor's latest advertisement for Durex has caught netizens off guard, as they initially assumed it was for paan masala.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
The ad's surprising twist and representation of a gay couple have sparked widespread amusement online.
The ad’s surprising twist and representation of a gay couple have sparked widespread amusement online.(Screengrab)

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is going viral on social media for his advertisement film which begins on a very somber note, seemingly promoting “friendship”, but the “twist” by the end of it has left the Internet in splits as netizens express their disbelief in it.

Annu Kapoor was promoting condoms for sexual wellness brand ‘Durex’.

Social media users said they were prepared for Kapoor to promote a Paan masala by the end of the ad film, but the sudden promotion of Durex caught everyone by surprise.

The other highlight of Annu Kapoor's ad film was that it was not like the other conventional condom ads portraying a male-female couple; instead, it featured a gay couple.

Watch the ad here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

The netizens were surprised to see the ad, and most comments mentioned that they were sure that it was for a paan masala or even Maharashtra elections, but not Durex.

“Once you will reach at the end, you will restart the video again,” a user highlighted. “Didn’t see it coming,” said another.

“Was seen the advertisement thinking it was 'Swaad me sooch' kind, but it ended up being something different altogether. Amazing sir,” a user commented in Hindi.

Another added: “I was waiting for ‘swad me hi soch hai, Rajshree pan masala’.”

“Initially I thought it's a pro BJP advert for Maharashtra elections. Then suddenly sir dropped the bomb,” said another user.

More user highlighted the same saying, “Woh Rajshree ad dekhke hi pata chal gaya.. twist is just there...”

“Was prepared for Rajshree. Durex came out of the syllabus,” added another.

Referring to the 2012 film featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, a user said, “Can’t believe it’s the same guy who owns a sperm clinic.”

“Agreed. Par dost toh dost he hota hai. Sacha dost,” quipped another.

“Oscar winning content,” a user commented. “Haha crazy! Anu bhai mast hai,” another added.

“Lol the climax (pun intended) got me,” quipped another.

