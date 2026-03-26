Durga Ashtami Kanya Pujan 2026: Know ritual, muhurat, puja timing, significance, mantra and more

Durga Ashtami 2026, one of the most significant days of Chaitra Navratri, will be observed on March 26, 2026, with devotees across India performing Kanya Pujan and worshipping Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga. The day holds deep spiritual importance, marking divine feminine energy, purity, and the triumph of good over evil.

Chaitra Navratri began on March 19 and will conclude on March 27 with Ram Navami. Notably, Durga Ashtami and Navami fall on the same day this year, making the occasion especially auspicious for devotees.

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Durga Ashtami 2026: Date and Tithi timings for Kanya Pujan According to the Hindu calendar, the Ashtami Tithi spans across two days:

Ashtami Tithi Begins: March 25, 2026 – 01:53 PM

Ashtami Tithi Ends: March 26, 2026 – 11:48 AM (approx.)

Given that the Tithi ends before noon on March 26, rituals such as Kanya Pujan are ideally performed before 11:48 AM.

Kanya Pujan 2026: Muhurat and auspicious timings

Kanya Pujan, a key ritual of Durga Ashtami, involves worshipping young girls as embodiments of the Goddess.

Best Muhurat for Kanya Pujan (Morning) 06:18 AM to 07:50 AM

Auspicious Time for Kanya Pujan (Mid-day window) 10:55 AM to 03:31 PM

Alternatively, a focused muhurat: 12:27 PM to 01:59 PM

Devotees are advised to complete the ritual within the Tithi period, preferably in the early morning hours.

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What is Kanya Pujan and why is it performed? Kanya Pujan is a sacred ritual in which nine young girls are invited and worshipped as manifestations of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The practice symbolises reverence for feminine divinity and purity.

The girls, usually between the ages of 2 to 10 years (or up to 12 in some traditions), are honoured with food, gifts, and prayers. Devotees seek blessings for prosperity, protection, and well-being.

Durga Ashtami 2026: Rituals and Puja Vidhi of Kanya Pujan The observance of Durga Ashtami follows a structured set of rituals:

Take a holy bath early in the morning

Prepare satvik food such as halwa, poori, and chana, and break the coconut

Light a diya with desi ghee before the idol and offer shringar items, flowers, and tilak

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Offer bhog prasad to Goddess Durga

Invite nine young girls to your home

Wash their feet, tie mauli (sacred thread), and apply tilak

Serve them prasad including poori, chana, halwa, and coconut

Offer gifts and dakshina

Touch their feet to seek blessings

Donate food, fruits, or clothing to the needy

Some devotees also organise kirtan, jagran, or hawan on this day to enhance spiritual observance.

Significance of Durga Ashtami Kanya Pujan Durga Ashtami holds profound religious importance in Hindu tradition. It commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over powerful demons, including Mahishasura, Chand Munda, Shumbh Nishumbh, and Raktabeej.

According to scriptures, after defeating evil forces, Maa Durga restored cosmic balance and was worshipped by all gods. She is regarded as the supreme शक्ति—the force behind creation, preservation, and destruction.

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Maa Mahagauri, worshipped on this day, symbolises serenity, purity, and calmness. She is depicted in white attire with radiant beauty, blessing devotees with wealth, happiness, health, and prosperity.

Maha Gauri Mantra for Kanya Pujan Devotees chant sacred mantras to seek divine blessings on Durga Ashtami:

ॐ देवी महागौर्यै नमः ॥

Om Devi Maha Gaurya Namah..!!

ॐ सर्वमंगल मांगल्ये शिवे सर्वार्थसाधिके । शरण्ये त्रयम्बके गौरी नारायणी नमोस्तुते।।

Om Sarva Mangal Mangalayayei Shive Sarvartha Sadhike..! Sharanyayi Triambike Gauri Narayani Namostute..!!

सर्वाबाधा विनिर्मुक्तो, धन धान्यः सुतान्वितः । मनुष्यो मत्प्रसादेन भविष्यति न संशयः ॥

Sarvabadha Vnirmukto Dhan Dhaanyaye Sutavvitaha..! Manushyo Matprasaaden Bhavishyati Na Sanshayah..!!

Why Durga Ashtami 2026 is especially important With both Ashtami and Navami coinciding on March 26, devotees have a rare opportunity to perform multiple significant rituals on the same day. The convergence enhances the spiritual potency of prayers and offerings.

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As Chaitra Navratri approaches its conclusion, Durga Ashtami stands as a powerful reminder of faith, devotion, and the triumph of divine energy over adversity.

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