Durga Puja 2024: The festival this year spans from October 8 to 13, with rituals such as Bodhan, Maha Saptami and others. Read to know more.

Durga Puja 2024: One of the most revered festivals in Hinduism, Durga Puja marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over the shape-shifting demon Mahishasura. Consequently, the Goddess is also called 'Mahishasurmardini,' meaning the destroyer of the demon.

For 2024, the five-day celebrations would commence from Tuesday, October 8, starting with Goddess Durga's welcome to the mortal world and end with her farewell on October 13, Sunday.

Durga Puja 2024: Timings

Durga Puja 2024: Timings Day 1 - Shashthi Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Day 2 - Saptami Thursday, October 10, 2024

Day 3 - Ashtami Friday, October 11, 2024

Day 4 - Navami Saturday, October 12, 2024

Day 5 - Dashami Sunday, October 13, 2024

'Bodhan' on 6th Day: The Bodhan ceremony is performed on the evening of the sixth day to officially mark the beginning of the Durga Puja festivities. The ritual serves as a welcome for Goddess Durga, where the priest ties a mirror to a Bilva tree (Bel tree). Through this mirror, the idol of Goddess Durga is reflected.

Maha Saptami: Maha Saptami marks the beginning of the main puja rituals. A banana tree, known as ‘Nabapatrika,’ is bathed in the holy water of a river or pond and is dressed in a traditional saree.

Maha Ashtami: This day is considered the most significant day of Durga Puja, as Goddess Durga is believed to have finally destroyed the demon, putting an end to the ordeals of the Gods. The destruction of Mahishasura also symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

'Sandhi Puja,' a moment that marks the transition from the eighth day to the ninth, is said to be the exact moment when Mahishasura was slain. Offerings of 108 lotuses and 108 earthen lamps, along with recitals invoking the Goddess Chandi-the most violent form of Durga, mark this key moment.

Maha Navami: This day marks the second last day of the festivities. The usual puja with flowers and other offerings is performed.

Vijayadashami : Vijayadashami, the final day of Durga Puja, marks the return of Goddess Durga to her celestial abode. The immersion ceremony, or Durga Visarjan, takes place on this day. The idol of Goddess Durga is taken to a river or sea amidst grand processions and then immersed, signifying her departure from Earth.