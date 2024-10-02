Durga Puja 2024: Kolkata Metro to extend services till 4 am on THESE days | Check details

Published2 Oct 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Durga Puja 2024: As the City of Joy, Kolkata, gears up for the Durga Puja festivities, the Metro Railway authorities in the city have extended the timings to cope with the festive rush. The Kolkata Metro will operate 248 services till 4 am on the first three days during the puja, officials said.

On usual days, Kolkata Metro plies from 7 am to around 10 pm at night. For Durga Puja, the trains in the North-South corridor will run until 4 am on three major festival days: October 10 (Saptami), October 11(Ashtami), and October 12 (Navami), PTI reported quoting an official.

Here are the timings and details for specific routes:

Durga Puja 2024: Kolkata Metro timings

 

‘Sasthi’ (October 9): The official said that Kolkata Metro will run 288 services from 6:50 am till midnight.

Saptami, Ashtami and Navami: Trains on the Dakhineswar-New Garia stretch will run from 12:55 pm to 1:02 am.

Meanwhile, trains on the return route for the Dakshineswar-New Garia stretch will run from 3:38 am to 4 am.

Dashami(October 12):174 services will operate from 1 pm to midnight, the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Durga Puja 2024: Green Line Metro alterations

Green Line – 1 (Sector V to Sealdah): The Kolkatta Metro authorities will run 64 services on ‘Saptami-Ashtami/Navami’, 48 services on ‘Dashami’ and 106 services on ‘Sasthi’.

Green Line – 2 (Howrah Maidan to Esplanade): The official said that 118 services will operate on ‘Saptami-Ashtami/Navami’ and 80 services on ‘Dashami’.

On ‘Sasthi,’ the Kolkata Metro will run 118 services in the corridor, parts of which are under the River Ganga.

In addition, the West Bengal government has announced that it will deploy around 1,000 additional traffic cops on the streets from Sunday, October 6. Further, special office-time traffic arrangements will be implemented between October 7 and 9.

(with agency inputs)

 

First Published:2 Oct 2024, 02:25 PM IST
