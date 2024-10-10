Durga Puja 2024: Top WhatsApp gifs, images, messages to share on Saptami

  • Durga Puja 2024 is an important festival for millions across India, and the globe. Here are some wishes to share with your family and loved ones

Published10 Oct 2024, 08:29 AM IST
Durga Puja 2024: Top WhatsApp gifs, images, messages to share on Saptami(Hindustan Times)

Durga Puja 2024: Today, October 10 marks Saptami, for one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism. This year, the four-day long festival has a unique twist to its schedule, with Ashtami(eighth day) and Navami(ninth day) coinciding with one another.

Here are some WhatsApp messages, images, and gifs to share with your loved ones on Durga Puja.

Durga Puja 2024: WhatsApp messages, images, and gifs to share

Sending you my warmest wishes for a vibrant and blessed Durga Puja. May you find strength and courage in Maa Durga’s grace!

Also Read | How to extract maximum gains from credit card rewards during your shopping spree

Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Durga Puja! May Maa Durga bless you with strength and happiness.

May Goddess Durga provide you with immense strength to overcome all the obstacles in life.

Happy Shardiya Navratri! May Goddess Durga bring all the happiness of this world into your life and bring contentment.

May the divine light of Durga Ma illuminate your life with peace and joy. Happy Durga Puja!

This Durga Puja, may you be surrounded by love, laughter and blessings. Enjoy the festivities!

 

In the power of Maa Durga, may we find the courage to conquer our fears and challenges.

Worship Maa Durga with all your devotion, and she will fill your life with happiness and success.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2024: ‘Mutton Biryani’, ‘Basanti pulao’ treat for West Bengal jailers

Wishing you a meaningful Durga Puja filled with divine blessings, love and the strength to conquer all challenges in life.

Durga Puja 2024: Saptami and Ashtami rituals

Saptami rituals began early morning today, i.e, October 10. Here are the rituals that are followed on the two major days of Durga Puja:

Maha Saptami: Maha Saptami marks the beginning of the main puja rituals. A banana tree, known as ‘Nabapatrika,’ is bathed in the holy water of a river or pond and is dressed in a traditional saree.

Also Read | Durga Puja: Video of unique raindrop theme in Kolkata pandal goes viral

Maha Ashtami: This day is considered the most significant day of Durga Puja, as Goddess Durga is believed to have finally destroyed the demon, putting an end to the ordeals of the Gods. The destruction of Mahishasura also symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

 

