Durga Puja 2024: Top WhatsApp gifs, images, messages to share on Saptami

Durga Puja 2024: Today, October 10 marks Saptami, for one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism. This year, the four-day long festival has a unique twist to its schedule, with Ashtami(eighth day) and Navami(ninth day) coinciding with one another.

Here are some WhatsApp messages, images, and gifs to share with your loved ones on Durga Puja.

Durga Puja 2024: WhatsApp messages, images, and gifs to share Sending you my warmest wishes for a vibrant and blessed Durga Puja. May you find strength and courage in Maa Durga’s grace!

Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Durga Puja! May Maa Durga bless you with strength and happiness.

May Goddess Durga provide you with immense strength to overcome all the obstacles in life.

Happy Shardiya Navratri! May Goddess Durga bring all the happiness of this world into your life and bring contentment.

May the divine light of Durga Ma illuminate your life with peace and joy. Happy Durga Puja!

This Durga Puja, may you be surrounded by love, laughter and blessings. Enjoy the festivities!

In the power of Maa Durga, may we find the courage to conquer our fears and challenges.

Worship Maa Durga with all your devotion, and she will fill your life with happiness and success.

Wishing you a meaningful Durga Puja filled with divine blessings, love and the strength to conquer all challenges in life.

Durga Puja 2024: Saptami and Ashtami rituals Saptami rituals began early morning today, i.e, October 10. Here are the rituals that are followed on the two major days of Durga Puja:

Maha Saptami: Maha Saptami marks the beginning of the main puja rituals. A banana tree, known as ‘Nabapatrika,’ is bathed in the holy water of a river or pond and is dressed in a traditional saree.

