Durga Puja 2024: Viral video shows unique raindrop theme in Kolkata pandal; netizens hail, ‘Creativity of West Bengal’

Durga Puja 2024 in Kolkata features a unique theme of Rainwater Conservation at Salt Lake AK Block. With a budget of 75 lakh, the immersive pandal showcases artificial raindrops harmonising with traditional dhak beats.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated7 Oct 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Durga Puja 2024: Viral video shows unique water-drop theme in Kolkata pandal; netizens hail, ‘Creativity of West Bengal’
Durga Puja 2024: Viral video shows unique water-drop theme in Kolkata pandal; netizens hail, ‘Creativity of West Bengal’(Screengrab from Instagram/@akblockassociation)

Durga Puja 2024, like any other year, has become an occasion to blend creativity and innovation in Kolkata pandals. This year, a unique presentation at Salt Late AK Block has stunned people both online and offline.

In its 37th year of Durga Puja celebrations, the organisers have chosen the theme of “Rainwater Conservation”. However, it is their unconventional approach that has impressed netizens. With a budget of 75 lakh, the AK Block Durga Puja this year highlights the looming drinking water crisis.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2024: When is Ashtami and Navami? Check puja timings, rituals

Under the guidance of veteran theme-maker Bhabatosh Sutar, the pandal has been transformed into a visual and auditory representation of rainfall, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

The pandal features the sound of artificial raindrops, which blend seamlessly with the beats of the traditional dhak. To achieve the desired sound effect, various utensils have been placed in a pit, where water droplets fall in a computer-designed pattern. This setup produces a harmonious soundscape that mimics the natural rhythm of rainfall.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2024: ‘Mutton Biryani’, ‘Basanti pulao’ treat for West Bengal jailers

According to Sutar, rainwater conservation is an impending global crisis, which many are ignoring, especially in regions blessed with rivers.

“When the opportunity came, I picked this theme as the (Salt Lake) township stands on the basin of the river Bidyadhari, where wetlands were reclaimed,” he told The Telegraph.

Also Read | Kolkata Metro to extend services till 4 am on THESE days during Durga Puja

The Durga Puja 2024 organisers shared a video of the raindrops (Bari Bindu in Bengali) on their Instagram channel. The video has been viewed 2.5 million times so far.

The search volume for “Durga Puja” has been high on Google:

Netizens react

Netizens seemed stunned by the creativity. Here are some of their reactions:

“Listen carefully to the music made by water. This same music is used during Durga Maa's aarti and puja. It's the insane creativity of our West Bengal. They've managed to play dhak using water.”

“Wow....creativity at its best...hatsoff to the concept creator…”

“Ahhhh!! How can this be so amazing!!!”

“Creativity at it's peak! Outstanding! Hats off to the artists.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDurga Puja 2024: Viral video shows unique raindrop theme in Kolkata pandal; netizens hail, ‘Creativity of West Bengal’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    165.10
    12:14 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-0.99%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    270.25
    12:14 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -6.95 (-2.51%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,163.40
    12:14 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -14.1 (-1.2%)

    Tata Power share price

    447.85
    12:14 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -18.85 (-4.04%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,125.00
    12:04 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    101.95 (3.37%)

    Coforge share price

    7,174.30
    12:04 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    51.15 (0.72%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    983.55
    11:57 AM | 7 OCT 2024
    -5.4 (-0.55%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,446.00
    12:02 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -48.25 (-1.38%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,499.00
    12:03 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -266.25 (-9.63%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    727.90
    12:03 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -66.35 (-8.35%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    626.20
    12:04 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -49.9 (-7.38%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    399.85
    12:04 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -31.7 (-7.35%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    285.10
    12:04 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    13.45 (4.95%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,746.15
    12:03 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    313.65 (4.22%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,125.00
    12:04 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    101.95 (3.37%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,207.80
    12:02 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    35.95 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.