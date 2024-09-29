Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Durga Puja 2024: Will Navratri be celebrated for eight or nine days? Know complete details of the festival

Durga Puja 2024: Will Navratri be celebrated for eight or nine days? Know complete details of the festival

Livemint

Navratri 2024 will start on 3 October and last for nine days, concluding on 12 October. Durga Puja will begin on 9 October, celebrated with fervour, especially in West Bengal. The festival includes rituals and culminates in Dussehra, marking the victory of good over evil.

Durga Puja 2024: Know about the full details of the festival

Durga Puja 2024: One of the most jubilant festivals in India, Navratri, is all set to begin in a few days. Due to the differences between the commonly followed Gregorian and Hindu calendars, there are often confusions related to the Navratri festival dates and timings. Ahead of Durga Puja 2024 celebrations, know whether Shardiya Navratri will last eight or nine days.

Navratri 2024: Dates and celebrations

The Mahalaya Amavasya or Mahalaya will be held on 2 October. On this day, people invite Goddess Durga to the Earth. Navratri begins after Mahalaya Amavasya, i.e., on 3 October. The Shardiya Navratri celebrations will conclude on 12 October.

Navratri DayDatePuja
Day 13rd OctoberShailputri Puja
Day 24th OctoberBrahmacharini Puja
Day 35th OctoberChandraghanta Puja
Day 46th OctoberKushmanda Puja
Day 57th OctoberSkandmata Puka
Day 68th OctoberKatyayani Puja
Day 79th OctoberKalaratri Puja
Day 810th OctoberMahagauri Puja
Day 911th OctoberSiddhidatri Puja
Day 1012th OctoberVijay Dashmi

Will Shardiya Navratri be celebrated for eight or nine days this year?

Shardiya Navratri celebrations will start on 3 October and will conclude on 12 October 2024. Hence, the festival will be celebrated for a full nine days. While the Navratri festival will be celebrated for a complete nine days, Durga Puja will begin in the last four days and begin on 9 October.

Durga Puja 2024 festival

Durga Puja is celebrated with huge fervour and devotion across India, especially in West Bengal and other eastern regions. The four-day celebration witnessed grand festivities and rituals. The tenth day of the festival is celebrated as Dussehra, which also holds significance in Ramayana. On this day, Lord Rama defeated Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. The day is also known as Vijaydashamai, which marks the farewell to Goddess Durga with Durga Visarjan (Durga idol immersion).

About Navratri festival

The festival is one of the most revered celebrations in Hindus, who observe a nine-day fast. The festival also holds social significance as it unites millions of devotees, relatives, family members for celebration. Durga Puja 2024 also holds massive cultural and spiritual significance.

