Durga Puja 2024: One of the most jubilant festivals in India, Navratri, is all set to begin in a few days. Due to the differences between the commonly followed Gregorian and Hindu calendars, there are often confusions related to the Navratri festival dates and timings. Ahead of Durga Puja 2024 celebrations, know whether Shardiya Navratri will last eight or nine days.

Navratri 2024: Dates and celebrations The Mahalaya Amavasya or Mahalaya will be held on 2 October. On this day, people invite Goddess Durga to the Earth. Navratri begins after Mahalaya Amavasya, i.e., on 3 October. The Shardiya Navratri celebrations will conclude on 12 October.

Navratri Day Date Puja Day 1 3rd October Shailputri Puja Day 2 4th October Brahmacharini Puja Day 3 5th October Chandraghanta Puja Day 4 6th October Kushmanda Puja Day 5 7th October Skandmata Puka Day 6 8th October Katyayani Puja Day 7 9th October Kalaratri Puja Day 8 10th October Mahagauri Puja Day 9 11th October Siddhidatri Puja Day 10 12th October Vijay Dashmi

Will Shardiya Navratri be celebrated for eight or nine days this year? Shardiya Navratri celebrations will start on 3 October and will conclude on 12 October 2024. Hence, the festival will be celebrated for a full nine days. While the Navratri festival will be celebrated for a complete nine days, Durga Puja will begin in the last four days and begin on 9 October.

Durga Puja 2024 festival Durga Puja is celebrated with huge fervour and devotion across India, especially in West Bengal and other eastern regions. The four-day celebration witnessed grand festivities and rituals. The tenth day of the festival is celebrated as Dussehra, which also holds significance in Ramayana. On this day, Lord Rama defeated Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. The day is also known as Vijaydashamai, which marks the farewell to Goddess Durga with Durga Visarjan (Durga idol immersion).