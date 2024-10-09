Durga Puja celebrations began in various parts of India this week with millions marking Sashti on Wednesday. The annual event is observed during the month of Ashwin with most revellers located in the eastern states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and Odisha. Durga Puja coincides with Navaratri and Dussehra celebrations observed by other traditions of Hinduism.

The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and the defeat of Mahishasura at the hands of goddess Durga. It is also in part a harvest festival that celebrates the goddess as the motherly power behind all of life and creation.

Durgotsava typically lasts 10 days and coincides with the Navaratri festival. Of these the final five days are of key importance. The main celebrations occurring during Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami.

Wishes and WhatsApp messages to share: May the divine mother empower you with strength, wisdom, and happiness. Shubho Durga Puja!

May Maa Durga bestow her choicest blessings upon you and your family. Wishing you a joyful celebration!

Happy Navratri! May Maa Durga give you best health and immense wealth so that you stay happy forever.

May Goddess Durga provide you with immense strength to overcome all the obstacles in life.

Happy Shardiya Navratri! May Goddess Durga bring all the happiness of this world into your life and bring contentment. Durga Puja GIFs and Images:

Durga Puja 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, GIFs, images and photos that you can share with friends and family this week

Though the primary goddess revered during Durga Puja is Durga, the celebrations also include other major deities such as Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth and prosperity), Saraswati (the goddess of knowledge and music), Ganesha (the god of good beginnings), and Kartikeya (the god of war).

Over the years, Durga Puja has emerged as an inseparable part of Indian culture with a diverse group of people celebrating this festival in their unique way while observing tradition.

