Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's most famous magical pandals — From Mudiali's grand setup to Chetla Agrani club's Rudraksh

Kolkata's magical Durga Puja pandals famous for their unique themes and grand sets are once again in the limelight as we move closer to the most auspicious days of Navratri. Kolkata, the heart of the Durga Puja celebrations, is celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm and vigour.

As devotees throng to pandals to commemorate Goddess Durga's homecoming to her maternal home, the festival has turned the city into a vibrant canvas of art, culture, and devotion.

Worshippers come together with lively and collective spirit and make these pandals truly special. From display of artistic craftsmanship to an insight to creative minds, the idols of Goddess Durga are masterpieces adorned amid contemporary setting and themes. These pandals attract massive footfalls with their heritage charm mixed with modern creativity.

Kolkata's famous Durga Puja pandals

Given below are North Kolkata's famous Durga Puja pandals 2025:

Sreebhumi Sporting Club Durga Puja 2025

Bagbazar Sarbojanin

Kumartuli Park Durga Puja

Ahiritola Sarbojanin

Belgachia Sarbojanin

Hatibagan Sarbojanin / Hatibagan Nabin Pally

Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojanin

College Square Durga Puja

Dumdum Park Tarun Sangha

Sikdar Bagan Sadharan Durga Puja

Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Sarboja­nin Listed below are South Kolkata's famous Durga Puja pandals 2025:

Chetla Agrani Club

Suruchi Sangha, New Alipore

Ekdalia Evergreen Club, Ballygunge/Gariahat area

Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Kalighat/Rash Behari Avenue area

Deshapriya Park, Kalighat

Tridhara Sammilani, Manoharpukur Road / Rashbehari area

Singhi Park, Gariahat area

Hindustan Park

Ballygunge Cultural Association

Mudiali Club Some unique Durga Puja pandals are shown below:

The video shared on Instagram by Kolkatar Golpo shows Kolkata's first floating Durga idol

2. One of the humongous Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is Behala natun Dal 2025 Pujo

3. Boasting the unique ‘Time travel’ theme is a pandal in South Kolkata

4. One of the most enthralling Durga Puja pandal is that of the Mudiali club

5. Another eccentric pandal is one that features “Chaa (Tea)” theme that brings forth creativity of artists on canvas.

6. Chetla Agrani club's unique Durga Puja pandal is made up entirely of Rudraksh

Maha Ashtami celebrations will be observed on September 30. This implies that Maha Navami will fall on October 1, Wednesday.

Navratri Day 8: Puja timings Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 8, as per Drik Panchang:

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 4:31 PM on September 29

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 6:06 PM on September 30

Navratri Day 9: Puja timings Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 9, as per Drik Panchang:

Navami Tithi Begins - 6:06 PM on September 30