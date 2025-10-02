Durga Puja 2025: No visarjan today in Kolkata as it’s Thursday? Here’s why it is considered a bad omen

There is often confusion about Durga Puja Visarjan being held on a Thursday. However, there is no restriction in the Hindu religious rules. The festival, known as Vijayadashami, is determined by the Hindu lunar calendar and can fall on any weekday.

In Durga Puja 2025, Visarjan will take place on Thursday, October 2. Sometimes, especially in West Bengal, Thursday visarjan is typically avoided. This custom is based on traditional beliefs, linking the goddess’ farewell to rituals related to a daughter’s vidai.

For devotees, Goddess Durga is like a daughter. So, her welcome and farewell are done like that of a daughter.

At the time of farewell, women offer items such as clothes, sweets, rice, cumin and money in a basket as part of rituals. Devotees shed tears just like parents do when sending off their daughter.

According to Hindu belief, a daughter should not leave her parental home on a Thursday. Doing so is thought to bring poverty and troubles.

Thursday is linked to Goddess Lakshmi. Since daughters are also seen as forms of the goddess, her departure is believed to take away prosperity. That is why Goddess Durga visarjan is also avoided on a Thursday.

It is unclear whether the rule will be followed in Kolkata, where Durga Puja is celebrated like a daughter coming home to her father’s house. However, there are practical reasons to avoid visarjan on October 2.

Kolkata may experience worse flooding. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Vijayadashami 2025.

Several districts in South and North Bengal face the same threat. Rainfall could reach 64–115 mm, worsening waterlogging and traffic chaos. Areas such as South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas are also on alert.

Dussehra 2025 Durga Puja Vijayadashami is also called Dussehra. However, unlike West Bengal festivities, it celebrates a different facet of mythology. While in Bengal, it honours Maa Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. Dussehra is related to the Ramayana.

Dussehra marks the end of the nine-day Navratri. The festival commemorates Shree Ram’s triumph over Ravan. It symbolises the triumph of righteousness over arrogance and evil.