Durga Puja 2025: When is Maha Ashtami, Navami and Dussehra? Check full list of festival dates

Durga Puja 2025: The nine-day festivities of Navratri commenced on September 22 this year. As the auspicious Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami — the heart of the Durga Puja celebrations — is around the corner, it's time to know the exact festival dates.

Meanwhile, the five-day festival of Durga Puja celebrations will begin on September 27 with great vigour and enthusiasm and culminate with Durga Visarjan which will be celebrated on October 2, Thursday. Days filled with rituals, prayers and cultural vibrancy, mark the victory of good over evil. On this occasion devotees throng to pandals to commemorate Goddess Durga's homecoming to her maternal home.

Maha Ashtami celebrations will be observed on September 30. This implies that Maha Navami will fall on October 1, Wednesday.

Durga Puja celebrated in the month of Ashwina for five days in a row, begins with Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha. Culminating with Dussehra and Durga Visarjan, which are observed on Dashami Tithi of the same month, devotees mark the juncture of Ashtami and Navami Tithi with Sandhi Puja.

Why is Maha Ashtami celebrated? One of the most significant and auspicious day of Durga Puja is Durga Ashtami, which is also known as Maha Ashtami. On this day, devotees also worship Maa Mahagauri - an incarnation of Adi Shakti. The Goddess symbolises purity, serenity and tranquillity. As per popular belief, she defeated Chanda, Munda and Raktabija.

Why is Maha Navami celebrated? On the ninth day of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahishasuramardhini, or 'She Who Killed Mahishasura'. As per folklore, Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this occasion, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Why is Dussehra celebrated? Dussehra also known as Vijayadashami or Dasara is celebrated as victory of Lord Rama over Demon Ravana.

Navratri Day 8: Puja timings Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 9, as per Drik Panchang:

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 4:31 PM on September 29

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 6:06 PM on September 30

Navratri Day 9: Puja timings Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 9, as per Drik Panchang:

Navami Tithi Begins - 6:06 PM on September 30

Navami Tithi Ends - 7:01 PM on October 1

Dussehra /Navratri Day 10: Puja timings Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 10, as per Drik Panchang:

Dashami Tithi Begins - 7:01 PM on October1

Vijay Muhurat - 2:09 PM to 2:56 PM on October 2

Aparahna Puja Time - 1:21 PM to 3:44 PM on October 2 Dashami Tithi Ends - 7:10 PM on October 2

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 9:13 AM on October 2