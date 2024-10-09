Durga Puja Ashtami and Navami: Are both auspicious days falling on same date? Find out here

In 2024, Durga Puja and Navratri will have Ashtami and Navami falling on the same day—October 11—resulting in key rituals being observed on the same day.

Livemint
Published9 Oct 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Durga Puja Ashtami and Navami: Are both auspicious days falling on same date? Find out here
Durga Puja Ashtami and Navami: Are both auspicious days falling on same date? Find out here(PTI)

Durga Puja and Navratri are two of the most revered festivals in Hinduism. While Durga Puja is celebrated over a period of five days and Navratri over nine days, this year, there is a unique occurrence.

In 2024, Ashtami and Navami fall on the same day—October 11. 

Here's what you need to know. 

Ashtami, Navami: Date and Time

Ashtami Tithi beginning: 12:31 pm on Oct 10, 2024

Ashtami Tithi ending: 12:06 pm on Oct 11, 2024

Navami Tithi beginning: 12:06 pm on Oct 11, 2024

Navami Tithi ending: 10:58 am on Oct 12, 2024

Also Read | How to extract maximum gains from credit card rewards during your shopping spree

Navratri and Durga Puja rituals

Both Navratri and Durga Puja have important rituals such as ‘Kumari Puja’ or ‘Kanya Pujan’, in which young girls between the ages of 8-12 years are worshipped as Goddess Durga.

In Bengal, ‘Kumari Puja’ is usually performed on Ashtami, the eighth day, while ‘Kanya Pujan’ is performed on Navami, which is the ninth day of Navratri celebrations.

Durga Puja 2024: Sandhi Puja

For Durga Puja celebrations, ‘Sandhi Puja,’ which marks the beginning of Mahanavami, will commence from 11:30 am onwards. It is said to be the exact moment when Mahishasura was slain.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2024: When is Ashtami and Navami? Check puja timings, rituals

An offering of 108 lotuses and 108 earthen lamps, along with recitals invoking the Goddess Chandi, the most violent form of Durga, marks this key moment.

Durga Puja and Navratri

Durga Puja and Navratri are celebrated with fervour and devotion across India. Grand festivities and rituals usually mark the celebrations.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2024: ‘Mutton Biryani’, ‘Basanti pulao’ treat for West Bengal jailers

The last day, or the tenth day of the festival, is celebrated as Dussehra, which also holds significance in Ramayana. 

On this day, Lord Rama defeated Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. The day is also known as Vijaydashamai, which marks the farewell to Goddess Durga with Durga Visarjan (Durga idol immersion).

Catch the latest updates here.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDurga Puja Ashtami and Navami: Are both auspicious days falling on same date? Find out here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    160.95
    12:12 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    1.4 (0.88%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.90
    12:12 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.4 (0.18%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.15
    12:12 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.46%)

    Tata Motors share price

    941.35
    12:12 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    21.5 (2.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    990.00
    12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    60.2 (6.47%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,894.30
    12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    347.3 (6.26%)

    Info Edge India share price

    8,415.00
    12:05 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    145.5 (1.76%)

    Infosys share price

    1,974.25
    12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    25.75 (1.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    One 97 Communications share price

    728.65
    12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -24.95 (-3.31%)

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    55.55
    12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -1.46 (-2.56%)

    Nestle India share price

    2,522.75
    12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -58.75 (-2.28%)

    Safari Industries India share price

    2,607.40
    12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -58.15 (-2.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    RITES share price

    329.15
    12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    28.55 (9.5%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    78.55
    12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    4.88 (6.62%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    990.00
    12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    60.2 (6.47%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,894.30
    12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    347.3 (6.26%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.