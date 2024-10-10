Durga Puja Celebrations: Jaya Bachchan kisses Kajol, Rani Mukerji spotted with Ranbir Kapoor | Watch video

The ongoing Durga Puja festival serves as an opportunity for Bollywood stars and celebrities to reunite with their old friends and loved ones. Recently, Bollywood veteran and politician Jaya Bachchan's affection for Kajol was caught on camera when the two met at a pandal during Navratri celebrations. In a separate event, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with Rani Mukerji during Durga Puja celebrations.

In a video shared by BollyHungama on X, Jaya Bachchan can be seen warmly hugging Kajol, which reflected the strong bond between the two ladies.

The beautiful video also reflected the love and respect between the two ladies. Kajol and Jaya Bachchan have worked together in Karan Johar's iconic family drama film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The recent video of Kajol and Jaya Bachchan's reunion was from at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai. While Kajol was wearing a pink floral saree, Jaya Bachchan draped a yellow saree.

As soon as the two met at the pandal, Jaya Bachchan hugged Kajol and even kissed her. Later, the two continued to talk to each other.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal is managed by Kajol, Rani Mukerji and their families. Every year, their family manage and organise the preparations at the pandal during Durga festival. Several celebrities visit the pandal including Sumina Chakravarti, Ishita Dutta, etc.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji spotted together during Durga Puja On Thursday evening, actor Ranbir Kapoor visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, where he joined actress Rani Mukerji to seek blessings.The two also shared an adorable moment at the event, taking fans back to their Saawariya days.

Rani Mukerji was seen kissing Ranbir on the cheek as they posed for the paparazzi, making the moment even more special.