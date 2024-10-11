Hello User
Dussehra 2024: Date, time, history, significance and more

Livemint

  • According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Rama emerged victorious over the demon king Ravana, and Goddess Durga triumphed over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath are installed on the eve of the Dussehra festival at Red Fort, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Dussehra, popularly known as Vijayadashami or Dasara, is among the most important Hindu festivals that symbolise the triumph of good over evil.

The festival helps unite millions of devotees to epitomize the triumph of good over evil through cultural and spiritual celebrations.

The navratri festivities begin from Mahalaya, but the celebrations start from the sixth day – Shashthi. On this day, the idol of Goddess Durga is unveiled, and her presence is invoked. The festival resembles a profound expression of faith, culture, and community.

The festival has particularly significance in West Bengal, but people in Odisha, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat also celebrate it with great enthusiasm.

Vijayadashami 2024: Date and Time

Dussehra or Vijayadashami will be celebrated on 12 October 2024 from 3.03 pm to 3.49 pm and the Bengali Vijayadashami from 2.18 pm to 4.35 pm.

Dussehra 2024: History and significance

Hindus celebrate the festival with grandeur of this day across the country is to commemorate Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayanas.

According to the scared book, Lord Rama, the Prince of Ayodhya, rescued his wife Sita after a fierce battle with the demon king Ravana -- who abducted Sita.

Apart from this, in Bengali culture, the day marks Goddess Durga defeating buffalo demon king Mahishasura.

The auspicious day represents the triumph of truth and righteousness.

Dussehra 2024: Celebration

Hindus in North India participate in the dramatic re-enactment of the Ramayana which lasts for 10 days and ends with the burning of the effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran and his son Meghnad.

In West Bengal, the day coincides with Durga Puja's conclusion and ends with the idols of Goddess Durga immersed in rivers or ponds.

