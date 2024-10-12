Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, celebrates the victory of good over evil, marked by the burning of Ravana's effigies. The festival culminates the five-day Durga Puja and features various rituals, including Ramlila performances and traditional Bengali dishes shared among visitors.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a significant festival in Hinduism that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur across the country, Dussehra falls on the Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Vijyayadashmi’ is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day, and with this belief, the culture of burning the effigies of Ravan began. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijayadashmi marks the end of the five-day festivities of Durga Puja, and it also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.

Muhurat for Vijayadashami 2024 Dashami Tithi:

Begins: October 12, 2024, at 10:58 AM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ends: October 13, 2024, at 09:08 AM

Shravan Nakshatra:

Begins: October 12, 2024, at 05:25 AM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ends: October 13, 2024, at 04:27 AM

Vijaya Muhurat:

October 12, 2024, from 01:30 PM to 02:17 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aparahan Puja Muhurat:

October 12, 2024, from 12:43 PM to 03:04 PM

Significance of Navratri Navratri, meaning "nine nights" in Sanskrit, is a festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, collectively known as Navdurga. Hindus celebrate four Navratris each year, but only two—Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri—are widely observed, as they align with seasonal changes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navratri is celebrated in diverse ways. In North India, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, the Ramlila—a dramatic reenactment of scenes from the Ramayana—is performed. The festival culminates in Vijayadashami, which is marked by the burning of effigies of King Ravana.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, commemorates the victory of good over evil, believed to be the day when Lord Rama defeated Ravana. This tradition of burning Ravana's effigies originated from this belief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijayadashami signifies the conclusion of the five-day Durga Puja festivities and marks the end of the nine-day Navratri festival.

How is Durga Puja celebrated in West Bengal? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The festival lasts for five days, with key rituals starting from Mahalaya, when the goddess is invoked. The main days of worship are Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami.

On Ashtami, devotees perform the Anjali, offering prayers with flowers, and participate in Sandhi Puja, marking the transition from Ashtami to Navami, which is a significant moment in the festivities.

Birbhum: Devotees return after performing bath rituals of 'Kola Bou' (Banana tree) on Maha Saptmi of Durga Puja festival, in at a village in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Traditional Bengali food is an integral part of the celebration. Delicious dishes like khichuri, dum aloo, fish curry, and various sweets, including sandesh and rasgulla, are prepared and shared among visitors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People visit different pandals, each with its unique theme and decoration. The excitement of exploring various artistic expressions and the vibrant ambience add to the festive spirit.

The festival concludes with Dashami, when the idols of Durga are immersed in rivers or water bodies, symbolizing her return to her celestial abode. This is often an emotional moment, filled with singing and traditional rituals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A priest worships an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga placed on an altar inside a pandal marking Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata, India, October 11, 2024. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary

Delhi Durga Puja in Delhi is celebrated with a vibrant mix of traditional rituals and modern festivities, reflecting the city’s diverse cultural landscape.

The festivities begin with Mahalaya, when families invoke the goddess. The main rituals occur during the five days of Puja, with significant ceremonies on Shashthi, Ashtami, and Dashami. Devotees perform the Anjali, offering prayers and flowers to the goddess.

Ramlila is a dramatic reenactment of scenes from the Ramayana, focusing on the life of Lord Rama and his battle against the demon king Ravana. This traditional form of theater brings together music, dance, and storytelling. During Dussehra, various organizations and local communities set up stages across the city to perform Ramlila. These performances typically take place in public parks and community centers, attracting large audiences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Actor Vindu Dara Singh as Hanuman and other artists perform during Ram Leela, organised by Shri Dharmic Leela Committee at Lal Qila in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_10_2024_000364A)

The climax of Ramlila occurs on Vijayadashami, when effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are burned, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. This event is accompanied by fireworks and celebrations, drawing large crowds.

The burning of the effigies signifies not only the end of Ramlila but also marks the culmination of the Durga Puja festivities, reinforcing the themes of triumph and renewal.

Burning of Ravana effigies The burning of Ravana effigies is a significant tradition during the festival of Dussehra, particularly in North India, and it symbolizes the victory of good over evil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi, Oct 11 (ANI): Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath are installed on the eve of the Dussehra festival at Red Fort, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The act commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the epic Ramayana. Ravana had abducted Rama's wife, Sita, and his defeat represents the triumph of dharma (righteousness) over adharma (evil).

Large effigies of Ravana, along with his brothers Meghnath and Kumbhkaran, are crafted using materials like bamboo, cloth, and fireworks. These effigies are often adorned with vibrant colors and intricate designs.