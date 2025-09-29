Dussehra 2025: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol to perform Ravan Dahan at Delhi's Ramlila celebration at Red Fort grounds

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently accepted Luv Kush Ramlila committee's invite and hence will be joining the Dussehra festivities that are slated to take place at Delhi’s Red Fort grounds on October 2, Thursday, Hindustan Times reported. He will perform the symbolic slaying of the effigy of Ravana — Ravan Dahan — at the annual spectacle.

Expressing delight on being invited and being able participate in the iconic tradition that celebrates the triumph of good over evil, Bobby Deol said, “Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hai...Toh milte hain Dussehra par,” in a video message shared with the organisers.

Vijayadashami, the tenth day of Durga Puja is popularly known as Dussehra or Dassahra, is known to attract lakhs of participants Ramlila Celebrations at Red Fort every year. "Bobby Deol’s participation is expected to make this Dussehra even more spectacular and memorable," HT quoted president of the Ramlila committee, Arjun Kumar, as saying.

It is important to note that Actress Poonam Pandey was selected for the role of Mandodari in Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramlila. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari received praise for playing the role of Parashuram.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, “Ramleela is not just an ordinary stage event or a mere theatrical presentation; it is a grand manifestation of people’s religious, social and spiritual energy. The impact of Ramleela depends on the artists who portray its characters and the purity of their performance, which determines how much the audience appreciates and embraces it,” ANI reported.

Why is Dussehra celebrated? Celebrated as victory of Lord Rama over Demon Ravana, Vijayadashami also marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura. In Nepal, Dashmi is celebrated as Dashain, the tenth day of Navaratri is called Dashāhra in Bhojpuri and Maithili.

Important rituals which are followed on the day of Vijayadashami include Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja and Seema Avalanghan. These rituals should be done during Aparahna time, as per Hindu division of the day.

Vijay Muhurat According to Drik Panchang, Vijay Muhurat will be of 48 minutes, which will commence at 2:13 PM on October 2 and conclude at 3:00 PM.

Dashami Tithi Begins - 7:01 PM on October 1

Dashami Tithi Ends - 7:10 PM on October 2

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 9:13 AM on October 2