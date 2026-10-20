Dussehra-Vijayadashami 2026 wishes family, friends and colleagues; WhatsApp status: Celebrate triumph of good over evil

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, marks the joyous culmination of Navratri. It celebrates the triumph of righteousness over darkness. Much of the country celebrates Lord Rama's legendary victory over Ravana.

However, in Eastern India, the festival takes on a culturally-distinct form. In West Bengal, Odisha and parts of Assam, it is centred around the worship of Goddess Durga and her triumph over the demon Mahishasura.

As we celebrate this auspicious festival, sharing warm, meaningful greetings with friends, family, and colleagues is a wonderful way to spread positivity and strengthen bonds.

To help you find the right words, here is a curated collection of Dussehra-Vijayadashami wishes, categorised by relationship and occasion.

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Wishes for Family Family is the cornerstone of every Indian festival, and Dussehra is a special time to express gratitude for their warmth and steadfast support.

May the divine grace of Lord Rama fill your home with infinite peace, prosperity, and joy this Vijayadashami. Wishing you and your entire family a blessed Dussehra 2026!

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May this auspicious day inspire you to conquer every challenge in your life, just as good triumphed over evil. Sending my warmest Dussehra hugs to my wonderful family!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2026, I pray that your life is illuminated with new hopes, vibrant colours, and endless success. Happy Vijayadashami to my dearest family!

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Messages for Friends Friends add colour and laughter to our journeys. Share these uplifting, modern greetings with your closest friends and social circles.

May you burn away all your worries, ego, and negativity with the effigy of Ravana today. Wishing you an electrifying and joyous Dussehra 2026, my friend!

Vijayadashami is a reminder that truth and righteousness always prevail. May this festival bring you closer to your dreams and ambitious goals this year. Have a fantastic Dussehra!

Here is wishing you a year filled with stellar victories, zero stress, and great adventures. Let’s celebrate the spirit of Dussehra together!

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Greetings for Colleagues and Clients Maintain a polite, professional and warm tone when sending festive messages to work associates, managers, or clients.

Wishing you and your team a prosperous and successful Vijayadashami 2026. May this festive season open new doors of growth and collaborative success for your business.

On the occasion of Dussehra, may we continue to uphold values of integrity, dedication, and excellence in all our professional endeavours. Happy Dussehra!

Sending my best wishes to you and your loved ones this Dussehra. May this festive break bring you renewed energy and harmony.

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Social Media Wishes and WhatsApp Statuses If you are looking for crisp, engaging messages to post on WhatsApp statuses, Instagram stories, or broadcast channels, these short greetings work best.

May the triumph of good over evil inspire you today and always. Happy Dussehra 2026!

Burn away your doubts and ignite your potential this Vijayadashami. Have a blessed day!