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Dussehra-Vijayadashami 2026 wishes family, friends and colleagues; WhatsApp status: Celebrate triumph of good over evil

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, celebrates the triumph of good over evil. While many regions mark Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, parts of eastern India celebrate Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published20 Oct 2026, 07:39 AM IST
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Dussehra-Vijayadashami 2026 wishes family, friends and colleagues; WhatsApp status: Celebrate triumph of good over evil
Dussehra-Vijayadashami 2026 wishes family, friends and colleagues; WhatsApp status: Celebrate triumph of good over evil(AI image)
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Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, marks the joyous culmination of Navratri. It celebrates the triumph of righteousness over darkness. Much of the country celebrates Lord Rama's legendary victory over Ravana.

However, in Eastern India, the festival takes on a culturally-distinct form. In West Bengal, Odisha and parts of Assam, it is centred around the worship of Goddess Durga and her triumph over the demon Mahishasura.

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As we celebrate this auspicious festival, sharing warm, meaningful greetings with friends, family, and colleagues is a wonderful way to spread positivity and strengthen bonds.

To help you find the right words, here is a curated collection of Dussehra-Vijayadashami wishes, categorised by relationship and occasion.

Happy Dussehra wishes
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Wishes for Family

Family is the cornerstone of every Indian festival, and Dussehra is a special time to express gratitude for their warmth and steadfast support.

May the divine grace of Lord Rama fill your home with infinite peace, prosperity, and joy this Vijayadashami. Wishing you and your entire family a blessed Dussehra 2026!

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May this auspicious day inspire you to conquer every challenge in your life, just as good triumphed over evil. Sending my warmest Dussehra hugs to my wonderful family!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2026, I pray that your life is illuminated with new hopes, vibrant colours, and endless success. Happy Vijayadashami to my dearest family!

Happy Dussehra wishes
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Messages for Friends

Friends add colour and laughter to our journeys. Share these uplifting, modern greetings with your closest friends and social circles.

May you burn away all your worries, ego, and negativity with the effigy of Ravana today. Wishing you an electrifying and joyous Dussehra 2026, my friend!

Vijayadashami is a reminder that truth and righteousness always prevail. May this festival bring you closer to your dreams and ambitious goals this year. Have a fantastic Dussehra!

Here is wishing you a year filled with stellar victories, zero stress, and great adventures. Let’s celebrate the spirit of Dussehra together!

Happy Vijayadashami wishes
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Greetings for Colleagues and Clients

Maintain a polite, professional and warm tone when sending festive messages to work associates, managers, or clients.

Wishing you and your team a prosperous and successful Vijayadashami 2026. May this festive season open new doors of growth and collaborative success for your business.

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On the occasion of Dussehra, may we continue to uphold values of integrity, dedication, and excellence in all our professional endeavours. Happy Dussehra!

Sending my best wishes to you and your loved ones this Dussehra. May this festive break bring you renewed energy and harmony.

Happy Vijayadashami wishes
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Social Media Wishes and WhatsApp Statuses

If you are looking for crisp, engaging messages to post on WhatsApp statuses, Instagram stories, or broadcast channels, these short greetings work best.

May the triumph of good over evil inspire you today and always. Happy Dussehra 2026!

Burn away your doubts and ignite your potential this Vijayadashami. Have a blessed day!

Wishing everyone a vibrant, peaceful, and auspicious Dussehra filled with sweet moments and victory!

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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