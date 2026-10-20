Dussehra-Vijayadashami 2026 wishes family, friends and colleagues; WhatsApp status: Celebrate triumph of good over evil

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, marks the joyous culmination of Navratri. It celebrates the triumph of righteousness over darkness. Much of the country celebrates Lord Rama's legendary victory over Ravana.

However, in Eastern India, the festival takes on a culturally-distinct form. In West Bengal, Odisha and parts of Assam, it is centred around the worship of Goddess Durga and her triumph over the demon Mahishasura.

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As we celebrate this auspicious festival, sharing warm, meaningful greetings with friends, family, and colleagues is a wonderful way to spread positivity and strengthen bonds.

To help you find the right words, here is a curated collection of Dussehra-Vijayadashami wishes, categorised by relationship and occasion.

Happy Dussehra wishes

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Wishes for Family Family is the cornerstone of every Indian festival, and Dussehra is a special time to express gratitude for their warmth and steadfast support.

May the divine grace of Lord Rama fill your home with infinite peace, prosperity, and joy this Vijayadashami. Wishing you and your entire family a blessed Dussehra 2026!

Also Read | Dussehra 2026: 6 bad money habits to give up this festive season

May this auspicious day inspire you to conquer every challenge in your life, just as good triumphed over evil. Sending my warmest Dussehra hugs to my wonderful family!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2026, I pray that your life is illuminated with new hopes, vibrant colours, and endless success. Happy Vijayadashami to my dearest family!

Happy Dussehra wishes

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Messages for Friends Friends add colour and laughter to our journeys. Share these uplifting, modern greetings with your closest friends and social circles.

May you burn away all your worries, ego, and negativity with the effigy of Ravana today. Wishing you an electrifying and joyous Dussehra 2026, my friend!

Vijayadashami is a reminder that truth and righteousness always prevail. May this festival bring you closer to your dreams and ambitious goals this year. Have a fantastic Dussehra!

Here is wishing you a year filled with stellar victories, zero stress, and great adventures. Let’s celebrate the spirit of Dussehra together!

Happy Vijayadashami wishes

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Greetings for Colleagues and Clients Maintain a polite, professional and warm tone when sending festive messages to work associates, managers, or clients.

Wishing you and your team a prosperous and successful Vijayadashami 2026. May this festive season open new doors of growth and collaborative success for your business.

On the occasion of Dussehra, may we continue to uphold values of integrity, dedication, and excellence in all our professional endeavours. Happy Dussehra!

Sending my best wishes to you and your loved ones this Dussehra. May this festive break bring you renewed energy and harmony.

Happy Vijayadashami wishes

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Social Media Wishes and WhatsApp Statuses If you are looking for crisp, engaging messages to post on WhatsApp statuses, Instagram stories, or broadcast channels, these short greetings work best.

May the triumph of good over evil inspire you today and always. Happy Dussehra 2026!

Burn away your doubts and ignite your potential this Vijayadashami. Have a blessed day!

Wishing everyone a vibrant, peaceful, and auspicious Dussehra filled with sweet moments and victory!

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.