Dying cancer patient will spend her final moments with the highest bidder, launches auction

Emily Lahey, battling NUT carcinoma, auctions her time in Sydney to raise awareness for cancer research through her project, Time to Live. The event highlights the emotional challenges of living with a terminal illness and the importance of valuing time.

Livemint
Published26 Aug 2024, 12:32 PM IST
The event features a large projection counting down from three minutes, highlighting the brief nature of their time together. (Image for representation)
The event features a large projection counting down from three minutes, highlighting the brief nature of their time together. (Image for representation)

31-year-old Emily Lahey, who has NUT carcinoma, is auctioning her time to strangers in Sydney as part of a living artwork titled Time to Live.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘disrespect’ for Kate Middleton amid cancer diagnosis ‘pushed the button’ for William

Through this project, Lahey aims to encourage participants to reflect on what truly matters in their lives and raise awareness about the need for cancer research.

The event features a large projection counting down from three minutes, highlighting the brief nature of their time together. The aim is to shed light on the emotional and psychological challenges of living with a terminal illness or supporting someone who does, while also emphasizing the importance of ongoing cancer research.

Also Read: Cancer treatment: New research finds ‘less’ is more effective for patients, produce fewer side-effects

While doctors can't predict how much time Lahey has left, she approaches each day with gratitude.

"Everything comes and goes in waves. It's like being on a constant rollercoaster," she said, adding, "There were times I struggled to look beyond the next day or week. As time goes on, I'm gaining a bit more confidence to look towards the end of the year."

Also Read: Male cancer rates to increase 84%; deaths to double in next 25 years: New study

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), cancer is Australia's leading cause of death. Despite this, Lahey feels it's often something people assume won't impact them or their loved ones. "Time is incredibly valuable," she remarked.

Cancer is Australia's leading cause of death, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). Despite this, Lahey feels that many people believe it won't affect them or their loved ones.

Also Read: Cancer treatment: Lifestyle changes prevent deaths, show ’dramatic’ improvement; says US study

In the early 1990s, Australia's cancer survival rate was just over 50 percent, but by the late 2010s, nearly 70 percent of Australians survived at least five years after diagnosis, according to AIHW data.

What is NUT carcinoma?

NUT carcinoma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer characterized by a genetic mutation in the NUT (Nuclear Protein in Testis) gene.

This cancer primarily affects the midline structures of the body, including the head, neck, and chest, and can also occur in other areas. It is known for its rapid progression and poor prognosis.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 12:32 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsDying cancer patient will spend her final moments with the highest bidder, launches auction

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.70
    01:28 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.36%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,653.65
    01:27 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    -59.7 (-1.27%)

    GAIL India

    234.00
    01:27 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    4.65 (2.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    01:28 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.25 (0.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,914.15
    01:11 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    169 (9.68%)

    BLS International Services

    433.15
    01:15 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    36 (9.06%)

    Craftsman Automation

    6,421.00
    01:14 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    520.25 (8.82%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services

    752.90
    01:15 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    59.6 (8.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue