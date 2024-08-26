Emily Lahey, battling NUT carcinoma, auctions her time in Sydney to raise awareness for cancer research through her project, Time to Live. The event highlights the emotional challenges of living with a terminal illness and the importance of valuing time.

31-year-old Emily Lahey, who has NUT carcinoma, is auctioning her time to strangers in Sydney as part of a living artwork titled Time to Live.

Through this project, Lahey aims to encourage participants to reflect on what truly matters in their lives and raise awareness about the need for cancer research.

The event features a large projection counting down from three minutes, highlighting the brief nature of their time together. The aim is to shed light on the emotional and psychological challenges of living with a terminal illness or supporting someone who does, while also emphasizing the importance of ongoing cancer research.

While doctors can't predict how much time Lahey has left, she approaches each day with gratitude.

"Everything comes and goes in waves. It's like being on a constant rollercoaster," she said, adding, "There were times I struggled to look beyond the next day or week. As time goes on, I'm gaining a bit more confidence to look towards the end of the year."

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), cancer is Australia's leading cause of death. Despite this, Lahey feels it's often something people assume won't impact them or their loved ones. "Time is incredibly valuable," she remarked.

In the early 1990s, Australia's cancer survival rate was just over 50 percent, but by the late 2010s, nearly 70 percent of Australians survived at least five years after diagnosis, according to AIHW data.

What is NUT carcinoma? NUT carcinoma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer characterized by a genetic mutation in the NUT (Nuclear Protein in Testis) gene.