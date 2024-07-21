Dynamic ticket pricing in cinemas leave netizens fuming: ‘PVR has ruined movie-going experience…’

Moviegoers express discontent with PVR's dynamic pricing strategy, highlighting concerns over increased ticket costs, expensive snacks, and the impact on the overall cinema experience.

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2024, 06:09 PM IST
Dynamic ticket pricing in cinemas leaves netizens fuming: 'PVR has ruined movie going experience...'
Dynamic ticket pricing in cinemas leaves netizens fuming: ’PVR has ruined movie going experience...’

Popular multiplex chain PVR INOX has introduced dynamic charges for movie tickets amid growing criticism of its pricing strategies. A company representative confirmed the development on Saturday after an X user flagged the fluctuating price of his Twisters movie ticket. The company recently launched ad-free content for the big screen amid a persistent decline in footfall after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have come up with dynamic pricing to give our customers the added benefit of getting tickets at a lucrative rate. Hence the prices can fluctuate. Let me assure you that you weren't overcharged and that the per-ticket cost was indeed at the time of booking,” the official explained.

It was not immediately clear if the dynamic pricing policy was in place across India or cinema halls of a certain format. Posts shared by other social media users however indicate that the policy had been rolled out some time earlier.

Also Read | PVR Inox loss widens to Rs. 136.6 crore in Q1 as elections, IPL hurt business

“I experienced this during Jawan. Strangely, I felt rather proud and happy…as if I was the producer,” said one X user.

“My mom and I came to watch a movie in PVR (Global Mall, Mysore road), when I checked the ticket prices it was 350 on Bookmyshow. When we went to buy the ticket at the counter, they charged us 400. When asked for the price increase they quoted that it was dynamic pricing. Since when did they start this? I understand the dynamic pricing for flight tickets and all…but movie tickets?” recalled a Reddit user earlier this month.

“This hoodwinking of public by theatres will stop if actors, producers, crew, critics everyone speak up against it because they're the ones who get blamed for less footfalls by the theatres to sidestep being accountable,” fumed another.

“PVR is so cooked. Their movies are tacked on with 20 minutes of commercials. Movie tickets start from 350 a pop. A regular bucket of popcorn + regular Pepsi would cost 800 bucks. And now dynamic pricing?! Then these suckers cry about state of Indian cinema,” fumed a third.

Also Read | Luxury-format cinemas: Where tickets cost an arm, and popcorn, a leg

According to a Moneycontrol report earlier this year, the theatre chain saw its F&B business grow faster than box office ticket sales. The company also slashed prices for food and beverages and introduced a slew of offers to woo irate consumers in recent months. The new strategy however appears to have failed with some consumers.

“It’s not the ads, but the absolutely ridiculously priced popcorn and food that has ruined my PVR theatre experience! Feels like extortion. Slash all food prices by half!” urged a recent post on X.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 06:09 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsDynamic ticket pricing in cinemas leave netizens fuming: ‘PVR has ruined movie-going experience…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.00292.00
      Chennai
      75,657.001,099.00
      Delhi
      74,485.00-659.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.00-73.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue