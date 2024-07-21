Dynamic ticket pricing in cinemas leave netizens fuming: ‘PVR has ruined movie-going experience…’

Popular multiplex chain PVR INOX has introduced dynamic charges for movie tickets amid growing criticism of its pricing strategies. A company representative confirmed the development on Saturday after an X user flagged the fluctuating price of his Twisters movie ticket. The company recently launched ad-free content for the big screen amid a persistent decline in footfall after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have come up with dynamic pricing to give our customers the added benefit of getting tickets at a lucrative rate. Hence the prices can fluctuate. Let me assure you that you weren't overcharged and that the per-ticket cost was indeed at the time of booking,” the official explained.

It was not immediately clear if the dynamic pricing policy was in place across India or cinema halls of a certain format. Posts shared by other social media users however indicate that the policy had been rolled out some time earlier.

“I experienced this during Jawan. Strangely, I felt rather proud and happy…as if I was the producer,” said one X user.

“My mom and I came to watch a movie in PVR (Global Mall, Mysore road), when I checked the ticket prices it was 350 on Bookmyshow. When we went to buy the ticket at the counter, they charged us 400. When asked for the price increase they quoted that it was dynamic pricing. Since when did they start this? I understand the dynamic pricing for flight tickets and all…but movie tickets?” recalled a Reddit user earlier this month.

“This hoodwinking of public by theatres will stop if actors, producers, crew, critics everyone speak up against it because they're the ones who get blamed for less footfalls by the theatres to sidestep being accountable,” fumed another.

“PVR is so cooked. Their movies are tacked on with 20 minutes of commercials. Movie tickets start from 350 a pop. A regular bucket of popcorn + regular Pepsi would cost 800 bucks. And now dynamic pricing?! Then these suckers cry about state of Indian cinema,” fumed a third.

According to a Moneycontrol report earlier this year, the theatre chain saw its F&B business grow faster than box office ticket sales. The company also slashed prices for food and beverages and introduced a slew of offers to woo irate consumers in recent months. The new strategy however appears to have failed with some consumers.