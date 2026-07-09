E20 vs XP100: Which fuel delivers better mileage? Viral social media post sparks debate

E20 vs XP100: In the backdrop of growing debate over the impact of E20 petrol on vehicles, motorists are looking for alternate options and are turning to XP100 which is 100% ethanol free. Meanwhile, E20 biofuel is a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% gasoline. A video is doing the rounds on social media showing a user comparing mileage after refueling tank in Delhi once with each of the two.

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The caption to the video states, “E20 vs XP100 - The mileage difference is REAL.”

According to the user, E20 petrol gave 10.7 kilometre per litre mileage as can be seen on the instrument cluster screen right behind your steering wheel. The video proceeds to reveal 17.1 kilometre per litre mileage on Indian Oil's XP100 premium petrol. “Yes it costs ₹167/L in Delhi... but you’re also going 60% further,” the post on X states.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the mileage difference between E20 and XP100 petrol? ⌵ A viral video showed that E20 petrol delivered a mileage of 10.7 km/l, whereas XP100 achieved 17.1 km/l, indicating a significant difference in fuel efficiency. 2 Why are motorists considering XP100 over E20 fuel? ⌵ Motorists are turning to XP100 due to complaints of reduced mileage and increased engine wear reported with E20, particularly among owners of older petrol vehicles. 3 How does E20 petrol impact older vehicles compared to XP100? ⌵ A study revealed that 66% of older petrol vehicle owners reported a drop in fuel efficiency after the rollout of E20 petrol, while XP100, being ethanol-free, minimizes risks of damage in older engines. 4 Should I switch to XP100 if I own an older vehicle? ⌵ Switching to XP100 is advisable for older vehicle owners who are experiencing mileage drops and concerns about wear and tear from E20, as XP100 does not contain ethanol. 5 What are the benefits of using XP100 petrol over E20? ⌵ XP100 offers better mileage, reduced engine wear, and is ethanol-free, making it a suitable option for those concerned about the negative impact of E20 on their vehicles.

Watch viral video here:

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How did social media react? A user wrote, “That is a massive efficiency gap. Better mileage and less engine wear win every single time.” Another user remarked, “Efficiency win for sure. But XP100 is still hard to find outside metros. E20 is everywhere... that's why most people are stuck with it.”

A third comment read, “In comparison E20 is costlier in addition to the damage it does to the vehicle.” A fourth user stated, “Now a days this xp100 is very rare. Most of the times they are out of stock.” A fifth user replied, “Forget every petrol pump,..you won't find XP100 petrol at 90% of petrol pumps.”

Study shows surge in complaints from older petrol vehicle owners A recent survey by LocalCircles observed a sharp increase in complaints from owners of older petrol vehicles linked to falling fuel efficiency and rising maintenance costs following the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol. This study arrived at its conclusion after examining responses of over 44,000 owners of petrol vehicles across 305 districts. The study primarily focused on motorists who purchased the petrol vehicle in 2022 or earlier.

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According to the survey, 66% of the respondents reported a drop in fuel efficiency of more than 10%, a marked increase from 45% observed in May. Moreover, 55% reported unusual wear and tear or increased repair requirements, this figure almost doubled within a month from 29%. This research conducted last month comes at a time, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the ethanol blending programme remains an ongoing “experiment”, with its full impact expected to become clear only by 2027.

Amid the backlash over ethanol blending programme, the government rejected claims of a drastic 30% drop in mileage due to E20 fuel use. As per the authorities, the reduction in mileage is marginal—around 2% to 6%—and is offset by better acceleration and lower emissions.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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