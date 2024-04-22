What is Earth Day and why is it celebrated on April 22?
US Senator Gaylord Nelson initiated Earth Day to raise awareness about environmental issues, recruiting activist Denis Hayes to organize events nationwide. The global theme for Earth Day 2022 is 'Planet vs. Plastics', focusing on reducing plastic production for human and planetary health.
Earth Day is marked across the globe on April 22 to support environmental conservation efforts. It was first celebrated across US college campuses in 1970 — months after a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara. The movement has since mobilised more than a billion individuals in over 192 countries. The annual event is being marked on Monday with the global theme ‘Planet vs. Plastics’.