Earthquake in Delhi Today: Delhiites were shaken awake by a 4.0-magnitude earthquake on Monday morning. While the tremors shook buildings, the social media community went online to share a few early-morning laughs with memes!

From half-asleep reactions to “Bhai, ab toh alarm bhi natural aa raha hai” jokes, Delhiites turned the quake into a viral moment.

Check out some of the most hilarious memes on the earthquake here: “You know it's a massive one when it forces you out of your sleep and out of bed,” a social media user joked.

“There is nothing much one can do when one is sleeping and shaken up by a massive earthquake. Nothing. So if you’ve woken up and updated your social media, you’re safe,” a user said.

‘Stay calm…’: PM Modi The tremors were so strong that Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people in the region to stay calm, follow safety precautions, and be alert for possible aftershocks.

Modi said in a post on X, "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation."

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

The quake's epicentre was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan, and there were some reports of people hearing loud sounds as the ground shook.