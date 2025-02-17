Earthquake in Delhi Today: Memes galore on social media as netizens wake to tremors, ‘Kyu hila dala na…’

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Delhi this morning, awakening residents and igniting a wave of humorous memes on social media. As Prime Minister Modi urged calm, the online community turned the tremors into laughter. Explore the best memes that followed!

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated17 Feb 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Advertisement
From half-asleep reactions to jokes, Delhiites turned the quake into a viral moment.(X)

Earthquake in Delhi Today: Delhiites were shaken awake by a 4.0-magnitude earthquake on Monday morning. While the tremors shook buildings, the social media community went online to share a few early-morning laughs with memes!

From half-asleep reactions to “Bhai, ab toh alarm bhi natural aa raha hai” jokes, Delhiites turned the quake into a viral moment.

Also Read | Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Bihar’s Siwan, after Delhi tremor

Check out some of the most hilarious memes on the earthquake here:

“You know it's a massive one when it forces you out of your sleep and out of bed,” a social media user joked.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

“There is nothing much one can do when one is sleeping and shaken up by a massive earthquake. Nothing. So if you’ve woken up and updated your social media, you’re safe,” a user said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi Today LIVE: After Delhi-NCR, 4.0 quake hits Bihar’s Siwan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Also Read | Earthquake today: Strong tremors felt in Delhi; PM urges people to stay safe

‘Stay calm…’: PM Modi

The tremors were so strong that Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people in the region to stay calm, follow safety precautions, and be alert for possible aftershocks.

Modi said in a post on X, "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation."

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Also Read | Why did Delhi earthquake tremors feel so severe when the intensity was only 4?

Why did Delhi earthquake tremors feel so severe when the intensity was only 4?

Delhi earthquake tremors felt so severe even when the intensity was only 4 on the Richter scale because the epicentre of today's earthquake was New Delhi.

Advertisement

The quake's epicentre was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan, and there were some reports of people hearing loud sounds as the ground shook.

The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake struck at a focal depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsEarthquake in Delhi Today: Memes galore on social media as netizens wake to tremors, ‘Kyu hila dala na…’
First Published:17 Feb 2025, 09:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget